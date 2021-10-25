Cassper Nyovest had a litty groove recently that he decided to share with his main people on social media

Sharing a spicy clip of him busting a move, Cassper made it clear that this is what lit skats and dranks do

Cassper fans had a good laugh at the video and were bussing as our guys vibe in this clip is contagious

Cassper Nyovest is feeling all the festive feels already and it not even November yet. Shaking what his momma gave him, and the many hours he spends in the gym working on his physique, Cass had peeps cracking.

Cassper Nyovest is a whole mood, and he showed Mzansi in a video clip he posted why he is the life of the party. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a young clip of what went down at a recent groove, Cass clarified that he got them moves, reported TimesLIVE. Our guy does not know what came over him, but it had to be something he created lol!

Cass is hella proud of everything he’s achieved as of late, and his vibe is radiating just that.

Cassper posted:

“I'm a whole mood!!! Maybe it's the shoes!!!! Maybe ke Pitori!!! #RF990 #Billiato #TheBraaiShowWithCass”

Seeing Cass lit moves, Mzansi citizens flooded the comment section, letting out main guy know that his frequency is where they want to be.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@RoyalSkosana prays:

“My wish for you is to always remain this happy man.”

@KwVnele felt for the fan in the clip, lol:

@King_elisusse was feeling it:

