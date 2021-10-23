Cassper Nyovest channels his inner 'Rocky' in amazing boxing video

Cassper Nyovest took to the internet and posted a video of his early morning boxing training

The celebrity looked impressive and is taking his training seriously, he hinted that he would announce his fight soon

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the Twitter post praising the star

Move over Rocky Balboa, step aside Muhammed Ali, there is a new champion in the house.

Cassper Nyovest shared a video of himself mercilessly beating a punching bag in an early morning gym session.

Cassper Nyovest is looking dangerous in his latest boxing video. Photo credit: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

He captioned the video with a comment hinting that his fight will soon be announced.

"6 am this morning! Some bag work! Getting there slowly. Fight announced soon #boxing #boxingtraining."

Social media users reacted to the intense training session

@_illmatiic:

"How will you lose weight with boxing only? Aren’t you supposed to go for a run too? Tumi Seeco must train to be in good shape becausec you only doing weight lifts no weight loss here."

@Bhova34652712:

"The day @casspernyovest actually enters the ring and realizes it was only because punching bags don't fight back."

@Pholose:

"Nice uppercut, jab doesn't sting, less head movement and proximity to the bag tells me you'll do good working on the inside, you gonna have major issues on the outside especially should you face anyone with a longer reach, but like you said "slowly", you getting there bro....all the best!"

Source: Briefly.co.za