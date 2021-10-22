Cassper Nyovest has shared his two cents on the upcoming Amapiano artists after Young Stunna trended on Thursday

The Siyathandana hitmaker believes that the new yanos artists are rappers and trappers who have switched genres because they didn't want to box themselves

Some social media users agreed with Mufasa, adding that artists such as Young Stunna and Focalistic switched genres because of gatekeepers in SA hip-hop

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cassper Nyovest has shared his thoughts on the upcoming and trending Amapiano artists. The Siyathandana hitmaker believes that the current hip and happening yanos artists are Mzansi rappers and trappers who have also jumped into the Amapiano bandwagon.

Cassper Nyovest believes the new Amapiano artists are rappers and trappers. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mufasa shared that the way the new crop of Amapiano artists dress and pen their lyrics is exactly the same way rappers do their thing. He praised them for not boxing themselves and for trying out new sounds.

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter on Thursday, 21 October to seemingly share his reaction after Young Stunna dropped a hot album on the day. The young vocalist trended the whole of Thursday. Mufasa wrote:

"A lot of the kids who are killing it in the Piano scene are actually rappers & trappers who chose not to box themselves. You can see it in the fashion sense, you can see it with their names, their writing. Those are SA Hip Hop kids who were smart enough to explore their talents."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Tweeps took to Cassper Nyovest's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out what they said below:

@ItsB_B_B wrote:

"It's called identity crisis... Not 'they didn't want to box themselves'. Don't try make everything about you, Cassper."

@MoetiOle commented:

"Unlike Hip-hop, everybody eats and shares well in Amapiano. When was the last time Family tree produced a new Artist/Rapper?"

@brian_mixo said:

"They didn't wanna die of hunger and waste their talent because of "culture" and shit. Smart move."

@Silly55904491 wrote:

"Young Stunna started with hip hop, Focalistic too, flopo ka SA hip hop etletse la politics and gatekeepers. it's better to spit on a Piano beat."

@Acoustic_Savant added:

"Sir Trill as well. Daliwonga and Mas Musiq were doing TrapSoul. SA hip hop is suburban kids. The kasi kids love it, but felt left out. Piano embraces all walks of life."

DJ Stokie invites artists from other genres to join the Amapiano movement

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Stokie is one of the pioneers of Amapiano. The music producer has shared that there's still room for everyone who wants to be part of the popular genre.

The star revealed that every Mzansi artist needs to work together in order to take the yanos to the world. He wants hip-hop, DeepTech, Afropop and artists from other genres in Mzansi to fuse their sounds with Amapiano so that they can export it to other parts of the globe.

The Superman hitmaker praised the producers and yanos artists for the dedication they are putting into the sound. Stokie is known in Mzansi for producing hits such as Ipiano eSoweto, Superman and Amainternational.

He has worked with the likes of Kabza De Small and vocalists Daliwonga and Nia Pearl. The star has dropped two albums titled My Journey and Amapiano Movement (Vol. 1).

Source: Briefly.co.za