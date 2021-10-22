'Superman': DJ Stokie Invites Other Artists to Join the Amapiano Movement

DJ Stokie has invited artists who want to join the Amapiano movement to do so because there's still room for more

The Superman hitmaker said all the musicians in Mzansi need to work together so that they can export the yanos to the whole world

The Amapiano pioneer, who pushed the genre underground before it popped, has worked with the likes of Kabza De Small, Nia Pearl and Daliwonga

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Stokie is one of the pioneers of Amapiano. The music producer has shared that there's still room for everyone who wants to be part of the popular genre.

DJ Stokie is one of the pioneers of Amapiano. Image: @djstokiesa

Source: Instagram

The star revealed that every Mzansi artist needs to work together in order to take the yanos to the world. He wants hip-hop, DeepTech, Afropop and artists from other genres in Mzansi to fuse their sounds with Amapiano so that they can export it to other parts of the globe.

The Superman hitmaker revealed that they've been making the sound for more than five years before it became popular in Mzansi. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Stokie touched on the current twars and beefs among Amapiano artists especially the ones who've just switched from hip-hop to the yanos.

"Debates are healthy because that gives the sound more exposure. Amapiano has more than five years in the game — the problem was getting exposure."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He praised the producers and yanos artists for the dedication they are putting into the sound. DJ Stokie is known in Mzansi for producing hits such as Ipiano eSoweto, Superman and Amainternational.

He has worked with the likes of Kabza De Small and vocalists Daliwonga and Nia Pearl. The star has dropped two albums titled My Journey and Amapiano Movement (Vol. 1).

DJ Maphorisa calls DJ Shimza out for allegedly not uplifting other artists

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa recently called DJ Shimza out for allegedly failing to credit his ghost producers in his songs. Phori urged the popular DJ to uplift upcoming artists instead of paying them a once-off fee for their contributions to his songs.

Madumane took to social media to share his thoughts on the way Shimza conducts his music business. He asked the Afrotech DJ to feature up-and-coming music producers on his projects. Phori accused Shimmy of being a 'gatekeeper' when it comes to the Afrotech movement.

Reacting to the Izolo hitmaker's post, Shimza said he has an independent record label called Kunye Records where he uplifts promising music makers. He expressed that he has a different strategy of promoting new talent.

Source: Briefly.co.za