DJ Maphorisa Makes It Rain Money in Dubai, Video Trends on Social Media

DJ Maphorisa was recently in Dubai to perform and he surprised everyone when he made it rain money on his fans

The popular Amapiano DJ and producer blessed his fans with a stack of cash he had been carrying while he was playing hot yanos tunes

In a video trending on social media, Madumane's fans can be seen dancing to his beat and moments later the DJ showers them with money

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Maphorisa is one of the richest music producers in Mzansi. The independent label boss proved just how rich he is when he was performing in Dubai recently. The star threw a stack of cash at his United Arab Emirates fans.

DJ Maphorisa showered his Dubai fans with money. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Madumane was behind the DJ booth when he suddenly made it rain on his stans who were busting moves to the yanos. The clip of the popular Mzansi DJ blessing his stans with money is trending online.

The video was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The Izolo hitmaker usually shows off his riches on social media, according to ZAlebs. He usually posts snaps and videos of his flashy whips, luxurious clothes and jewellery.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Madumane has worked very hard for himself to be where he is at currently. He has been unearthing new talent, dropping fire tunes and performing all over the world.

DJ Maphorisa calls DJ Shimza out for allegedly not uplifting other artists

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa recently called DJ Shimza out for allegedly failing to credit his ghost producers in his songs. Phori urged the popular DJ to uplift upcoming artists instead of paying them a once-off fee for their contributions to his songs.

Madumane took to social media to share his thoughts on the way Shimza conducts his music business. He asked the Afrotech DJ to feature up-and-coming music producers on his projects. Phori accused Shimmy of being a 'gatekeeper' when it comes to the Afrotech movement.

Reacting to the Izolo hitmaker's post, Shimza said he has an independent record label called Kunye Records where he uplifts promising music makers. He expressed that he has a different strategy of promoting new talent.

Source: Briefly.co.za