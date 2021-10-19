Kaya FM host Sizwe Dhlomo is not one to shy away from expressing his opinions, no matter how controversial they may be

His latest scoop of insight was his thoughts on SA hip hop and how he believes that the most consistent person in the game is K.O

As expected, his statement caused a bit of a stir, bringing out the notorious Nota Baloyi to give his two cents about K.O's career

After K.O dropped his latest track Playback, Sizwe Dhlomo was hit with the realisation that Mr Cash Time has had a pretty decent run in the music biz. Sizwe took it upon himself to share his carefully formulated opinion, which of course was met with a bit of disagreement.

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared that he feels the most consistent rapper in Mzansi has to be K.O.

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that in order to deem an artist as consistent in hip hop, a few things need to be considered. The two most important factors are longevity and the ability to adapt. When thinking of K.O's career, from his days in Teargas to his solo career, it's safe to say that the Caracara hitmaker has managed to stay relevant through the years.

Sizwe took to Twitter to share his somewhat controversial statement with tweeps. As expected when it comes to the genre in Mzansi, peeps had quite a bit to say.

@NphiphoMrG was not too convinced, so he threw in a different artist for consideration.

"Hmmm maybe one of, ever heard of Zakwe, Stogie is also up there but yes K.O is also just umculo ka Zakwe uyangiphilisa just like Sjava to his fans."

@ChrisExcel102 agreed and added:

"That carried Teargas. Cash time live and SA hip hop on his back for decade and a half."

Nota Baloyi, aka The Authority, came in running to shut the thought down:

And all the man in question had to say?

K.O details hard work he's putting into his brand: "So motivated"

Briefly News reported the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has not deterred Mzansi rapper K.O's work ethic. The star recently took to social media to share details of the hard work he has been putting into his brand lately.

The Supa Dupa hitmaker has released new music and has also dropped a few videos this year. He has also been working on the winter range of his fashion line, Skhanda World. K.O said he is really motivated to put more effort into himself this year.

He tweeted:

"I've really been on my grind lately, the music we making, the record label, the 2020 winter range. So motivated."

The muso's excited fans flooded his comment section saying K.O's work "does the talking".

@MrKeepDurbaning wrote:

"Your work does the talking champ."

@ntwananompanga1 wrote:

"Don't stop king."

@Sibuzakes said:

"Your music will forever be closer to my heart... I draw inspiration from that."

