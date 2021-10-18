Zakes Bantwini has shared that he wants to take his music everywhere in the world, including unconventional places

The music producer has been travelling across Mzansi and the world since he released his smash hit Osama

The KwaMashu-born singer shared a video of himself playing at an unusual spot in Namibia recently

South African musician Zakes Bantwini wants to take his music all over the world. The Osama hitmaker has been performing all over Mzansi and outside of the country since releasing the dope song.

Zakes Bantwini wants to take his music everywhere in the world. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

A few days ago, he was giving the people of Namibia a taste of his dope music. He took to social media to share that he wants to continue playing at unconventional places like the one he performed at in Namibia.

In a video he posted on Instagram, he shared that he has been working on his dream for a couple of years. According to TshisaLIVE, the KwaMashu-born music producer said:

"I have this concept of ‘Music Everywhere’. This place I am in, in Namibia, is one of the places I dreamt of bringing music to."

Music lovers took to his comment section to share their views on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

andile_mcimbi said:

"Good music, beautiful weather. Keep shining, you make us proud. Flying the SA flag through the world."

monnithabo wrote:

"Keep on breaking those boundaries man."

ntokozo1zn commented:

"From KwaMashu to the world. We are proud."

raisibe_babili said:

"You're gifted. May the good Lord keep giving new ideas to please the world through music. Your music is quality."

gaopalelwe_m wrote:

"You're an innovator and a musical genius bro. Keep feeding our souls and giving hope to the masses."

Zakes Bantwini drops 'Osama' lyrics

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini has released the lyrics to his smash hit, Osama. The song became an instant hit when the music producer played it at Kunye a few weeks back. He even had to push the release date forward because his fans from across the globe couldn't wait for him to drop it on the date he had set.

After dropping the song, the star's fans had been asking him to share the lyrics to the song. At most grooves, people used to make up their own lyrics and sing along with his.

He has finally saved those who mumbled through the banger. Taking to Instagram, Zakes dropped a lyrics video and his excited fans got more confused because they just don't understand the language he sings. According to TshisaLIVE, the DJ explained that the lyrics are in glossolalia, "speaking in tongues".

Source: Briefly.co.za