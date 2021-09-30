Talented music producer Zakes Bantwini has finally dropped the highly-anticipated lyrics to his smash hit Osama

The people of Mzansi and the world had been asking the singer and DJ to release the lyrics since he dropped the song earlier this month

The funny part is that when peeps finally watched the lyrics video, they started asking the star what language he sings in and he explained that he uses 'glossolalia'

Zakes Bantwini has finally released the lyrics to his smash hit, Osama. The song became an instant hit when the music producer played it at Kunye a few weeks back. He even had to push the release date forward because his fans from across the globe couldn't wait for him to drop it on the date he had set.

After dropping the song, the star's fans had been asking him to share the lyrics to the song. At most grooves, people used to make up their own lyrics and sing along with his. He has finally saved those who mumbled through the banger.

Taking to Instagram, Zakes dropped a lyrics video and his excited fans got more confused because they just don't understand the language he sings. According to TshisaLIVE, the DJ explained that the lyrics are in glossolalia, "speaking in tongues".

Music lovers took to the artist's comment section to share their thoughts on the lyrics. Check out some of their comments below:

auriciousm said:

"Too late. We have our own lyrics now."

samkelomtshali commented:

"Everything about the song is beautiful."

zamandaba906 wrote:

"Danko. I won't sleep today practising these lyrics @zakesbantwini ha haha. I was busy eating hot potatoes."

pamela_mngonyama said:

"OK, now I am more in love with this song."

kai_1production wrote:

"I like the fact that there is no word OSAMA in the song, that's genius."

chrissiekakabo added:

"Tjuuu, aii ngeke, I'll rather stick to my own lyrics."

Zakes Bantwini officially releases Osama, celebs react

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini's hit Osama is officially out. The dope track dropped on Friday morning, 10 September. The hashtag #Osama trended at Number 1 on Twitter.

Zakes Bantwini features Kasango on the lit single. He took to social media to ask his fans to show love if they are spinning the track. The musician wrote:

"RT if you're listening to OSAMA right now. OSAMA OUT NOW."

Celebs such as actress Natasha Thahane and Lasizwe took to Twitter and responded positively to this track. The Blood & Water actress wrote:

"I need lyrics to this song! #Osama"

Along with a clip of himself busting a move to the track, Lasizwe commented:

"No ways, not this song #Osama."

