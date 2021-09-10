Zakes Bantwini's new epic song Osama is officially out and Mzansi is showing mad love to it

The Durban-born musician dropped the epic tune on Friday morning and it has been trending since its release

Mzansi celebs such as Siya Kolisi, Natasha Thahane, Shimza and Lasizwe have also showed Zakes some love for dropping the epic tune

Zakes Bantwini's hit Osama is officially out. The dope track dropped early on Friday morning. The hashtag #Osama is trending at Number 1 on Twitter.

Zakes Bantwini's 'Osama' is officially out. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini features Kasango on the lit single. He took to social media to ask his fans to show love if they are spinning the track. The musician wrote:

"RT if you're listening to OSAMA right now. OSAMA OUT NOW."

Celebs such as actress Natasha Thahane and Lasizwe took to Twitter and responded positively to this track. The Blood & Water actress wrote:

"I need lyrics to this song! #Osama"

Along with a clip of himself busting a move to the track, Lasizwe commented:

"No ways, not this song #Osama."

Another tweep @DJLIHO1 shared an Instagram Live video of Zakes Bantwini, Khaya Mthethwa, Siya Kolisi and DJ Shimza jamming to the dope tune.

Zakes Bantwini fast tracks 'Osama'

In other music news, Briefly News reported that the world is calling for Osama and Zakes Bantwini has answered. Feeling the pressure from his fans to release the track, Zakes has changed the dates for the song release.

Osama won the hearts of Mzansi and the world after Zakes did a live-stream show on 19 August. The official release date for the song was initially 17 September but fans literally begged the music producer to make it sooner, TshisaLive reported.

Honouring the calls, Zakes took to social media and shared that he'll drop the hot tune on 10 September. The track caused a bit of controversy when it first came out as Black Coffee shared some shady thoughts about it.

After many spoke about how incredible the song was, Black Coffee also chipped in and said it was great. He then added that he would not be jamming to it because he loves the original version.

