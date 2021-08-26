Bitter Taste: Black Coffee Throws Shade at Zakes Bantwini’s New Song

Internationally renowned music producer, DJ Black Coffee, found himself at the receiving end of a dragging from Mzansi social media user

This came after the muso tried to throw shade at Zakes Bantwini and his popular new song Osama

Black Coffee suggested that Zakes Bantwini sampled another song and Osama was, in fact, not original

Black Coffee was roasted by Mzansi social media users recently when he threw some shade at Zakes Bantwini’s new song called Osama.

After many raved about how incredible the song was, Black Coffee also chipped in and said it was great.

He then added that he would not be jamming to it because he preferred the original version. ZAlebs reported that when he was questioned about his statement, Coffee posted a video of the original song.

His post, however did not go down well with social media users and many felt that the musician was jealous of the attention Zakes was getting:

@phethani4 said:

“Black Coffee must leave us alone.. He decided to make music for Europeans, let Zakes Bantwini take over. He is not the alpha and omega of house music in the country. To paraphrase the late president Mugabe let coffee keep his Ibiza we will keep our kunye, house 22 etc. Hands off!”

@umalambane_zn said:

“That Zakes Bantwini Mix is what we expected the Black Coffee album to sound like. No offense to anyone.”

@jabustory said:

“I never thought I will ever say this but Zakes Bantwini is better than Black Coffee.”

Meanwhile Prince Kaybee also caught some smoke over Zakes Bantwini’s new song.

Prince Kaybee dragged over Zakes Bantwini’s unreleased track Osama

Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee was shaded yet again, this time it was as a result of Zakes Bantwini making one heck of a return to the house game.

With Zakes’ lit new track Osama sending groove vibes through Mzansi, one person felt that Kaybee might be feeling some type of way.

Taking to social media, @CaxtonMania88 claimed that Zakes was showing Kaybee how it is done, reported ZAlebs.

Seeing the post, Kaybee could not believe that he was being shaded over Zakes’ unreleased track.

