Prince Kaybee cannot believe that he is getting flames over Zakes Bantwini’s lit new track, Osama

A social media user pointed out that Kaybee might be feeling some type of way that Zakes is now back and Kaybee made it clear that this shade is unnecessary

Kaybee’s emotional response had fans backing him up and the haters coming in hot with the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Prince Kaybee has been shaded yet again, this time it is as a result of Zakes Bantwini making one heck of a return to the house game. Kaybee is cindering.

Prince Kaybee has peeps throwing shade at him now that Zakes Bantwini is back and setting the house scene on fire. Image: @princekaybee_sa.

Source: Instagram

With Zakes’ lit new track Osama sending groove vibes through Mzansi, one person felt that Kaybee might be feeling some type of way. Taking to social media, @CaxtonMania88 claimed that Zakes is showing Kaybee how it is done, reported ZAlebs.

@CaxtonMania88 posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Seeing the post, Kaybee could not believe that he was being shaded over Zakes’ unreleased track. Kaybee is certain the people of Mzansi are blind to anything good that he does, especially in the music industry.

He’s tired of constantly being dragged!

Kaybee posted:

Seeing Kaybee’s response, some fans tried to make him feel better by hyping him up in the comment section, however the haters infiltrated and dulled Kaybee’s sparkle.

@NormanMaqa let Kaybee know that they see his greatness:

“Your catalogue is super tight bra yaka it speaks for itself, your discography made its mark in this industry. Anybody spitting your name is free publicity, eat off that hate, let it fuel and drive you, anytime somebody tries to talk you down, come here and read my words again.”

@Summer87107421 reassured Kaybee:

“They are comparing you to a legend so it means you are doing a great job bra yaka. Keep the hits coming o ska fela maatla.”

@Givarr_ wants to know exactly what Kaybee has done that they should be impressed by:

@Rampheri laughed at how easily Kaybee is angered:

Prince Kaybee outs Cassper for being cheap with boxing match contract

Prince Kaybee revealed the reason why the boxing match between himself and Cassper Nyovest has not happened. According to Kaybee, Cassper offered him a measly R350 000 for it and that was simply too little, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media, Prince Kaybee spilt all the tea.

He posted:

“But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if it's for free, let's meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it, I want 2.5 million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is.”

Source: Briefly.co.za