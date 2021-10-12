Cassper Nyovest's Dad Advised Him Not to Fight AKA After Nelli Tembe's Death

Cassper Nyovest has shared that his dad advised him not to continue asking AKA for a boxing match following Nelli Tembe's untimely passing

Mufasa said he wanted to get into the ring with the "arrogant" Supa Mega and can't fight him now because he's still mourning

Most of the Siyathandana hitmaker's fans advised him to stick to making music and forget about fighting his rivals in the music industry

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has explained why he's no longer pressuring AKA to get into the boxing ring with him. The Siyathandana hitmaker told a curious fan that his dad advised him not to fight Supa Mega because he recently lost his young fiancée, Nelli Tembe.

Cassper Nyovest says his dad advised him not to fight AKA after Nelli Tembe's death. Image: @casspernyovest, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The rapper-turned-businessman said he really wanted to knock the lights out of Mega but "he kept running and making excuses". Mufasa told the tweep that his father then told him not to continue with the fight after Nelli's death. TshisaLIVE reports that the star added on Twitter:

"Then the unfortunate happened and its just not a good look to fight him now. My dad called me and asked me to let that one go, for him. It's not the same. I wanted the arrogant sh*t-talking AKA like I want Kaybee."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Tweeps took to Cassper Nyovest's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@trantranxo said:

"Can’t remember when last AKA talked about you or mentioned your name, but you…. every chance you get... Move on dude!!!"

@Kelebokgile13 wrote:

"Cassper, I don't think there's a need for you to fight these people. You are big, a huge artist. Leave them, please man. Major love here."

@Uncle_Peterr commented:

"You are always ready Cass neh."

@fuzzyfezeka said:

"None of these guys will fight you Cass, boxing is no joke."

@RLekhula added:

"Cass fighting isn't your thing bra, yaka leave those n*ggas and focus on music."

AKA pays tribute to Nelli Tembe in new song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA has dropped a new song in celebration of his late fiancée, Nelli Tembe. The rapper pays tribute to his boo with the new single, titled Tears Run Dry.

Supa Mega took to social media on Monday, 11 October to wish Nelli a heavenly happy birthday. Along with his message, the Fela In Versace hitmaker shared a link to the new track. The star's fans have also sent their fave love and light.

Social media users took to AKA's comment section to share their thoughts on the new song. Instagram user tyronx.ww commented:

" 'First thing on my mind... when I wake up I cannot feel sunshine... cause you not by my side... nothing else could replace us... Try to break down and cry... but all my tears run dry'."

Source: Briefly.co.za