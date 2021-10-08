Cassper Nyovest Gets Silly in Video, Says Thobeka Is Lucky to Be Dating Him

Cassper Nyovest has shared a hilarious video of himself thanking his mom for his good looks

The Siyathandana hitmaker got silly in the clip and jokingly said his baby mama is lucky to be dating a hot guy like him

The rapper's followers on Instagram laughed out loud at the video while some said the star's mom deserves all the love he's giving her

Cassper Nyovest has thanked his mom for giving birth to a good-looking man. The media personality hilariously shared that he got his good looks from his mother.

Cassper Nyovest has hilariously shared that Thobeka is lucky to be dating him. Image: @casspernyovest

Cass took to social media and shared a video of himself having fun about his looks. He hilariously shared that his baby momma, Thobeka Majozi, is lucky to be dating a man like him.

Cassper Nyovest, who kept saying "Danko" in the video, also used the opportunity to promote his sneaker brand. Taking to Instagram, Mufasa captioned his post:

"Thanking my mom for making me such a good-looking man."

The Siyathandana hitmaker's fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the funny clip. Check out some of their comments below:

harry_gumede9 said:

"Chill Cass, it is not you but it is the cash."

superstar_m.e wrote:

"We thank her."

phidamokaloba commented:

"Honestly, your a star."

psycho_bluntx said:

"Thobeka is lucky."

itschisanga wrote:

"You're a vibe."

kool_keed_dripp said:

"She deserves all the love, my brother."

anathi_gaz added:

"This is brilliant from you sir."

Cassper Nyovest surprises his baby momma with a Rolex

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest certainly has a thing for the finer things in life, this time taking the opportunity to spoil his baby mama on her birthday.

Heading online, Nyovest filmed the moment his favourite lady received her special gift - a brand new Rolex watch. The fancy timepieces can cost anywhere from about R130 000.

In the video, his lady seems calm but also super grateful. She opens the box in disbelief before thanking her thoughtful man. It seems South Africans were really surprised by the lady's super chilled demeanour.

