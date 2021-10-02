Musician Cassper Nyovest has social media users talking after gifting his baby mama with a super expensive Rolex watch

The young mom was celebrating her birthday and calmly accepted the wonderful gift from her man

Mzansi headed to the comments section and many people were surprised by the baby mama's calm reaction

Cassper Nyovest certainly has a thing for the finer things in life, this time taking the opportunity to spoil his baby mama on her birthday.

Cassper Nyovest has gifted his lady with a brand new watch. Images: @casspernyovest/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Nyovest filmed the moment his favourite lady received her special gift - a brand new Rolex watch. The fancy little clocks can cost anywhere from about R130 000.

"It's Baby Mom's birthday so I bought her her first Rolex. Here's a video of me surprising her. Happy birthday Mama ka Boy. Love you forever! You a real one!" he captioned the heartfelt post.

In the video, his lady seems calm but also super grateful. She opens the box in disbelief before thanking her thoughtful man.

It seems South Africans were really surprised by the ladies super chilled demeanour. One person hilariously commented that if she was a Kasi girl she would have been screaming a long time ago.

Check out some of the silly comments below:

@Katli_molelekwa said:

"Murr. Let me cook a betway slip hae love needs money. Poverty will never be romantic."

@CrocLegendary said:

"You killed me when you said 'Mama she used to wear your watches it's yours as well'....I could relate growing up rocking my late dad's shadis as well."

