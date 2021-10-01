Cassper Nyovest Shows Off His Crib Again, Gets Massive Praise From SA Celebs

Cassper Nyovest has received massive praises from celebs and fans after showing off his massive crib again online

The successful musician-turned-businessman thanked the Almighty for blessing him with the posh house

Stars such as Basetsana Kumalo and Nandi Madida reacted positively to the snap and applauded Mufasa for working hard in order to live a soft life

Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to show off his huge crib again. The musician-turned-businessman has received major praises from his peers in the entertainment space and fans since posting the stunning snap of his mansion.

Cassper Nyovest owns a massive crib. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

A while back, Mufasa posted a snap of the house that was taken during the day but this time around, he gave his followers a pic of the house that was taken at night.

Taking to Instagram, the Siyathandana hitmaker thanked God for blessing him with the massive house. The star captioned his pic:

"Crib at night. Di tiro tsa modimo."

Mzansi celebs and Cassper's followers took to his timeline to applaud him for putting in the work in order to become a successful rapper. Check out some of the comments below:

Actress and singer Nandi Madida said:

"From someone who at some stage needed a place to stay, to this beautiful home. God is really good and faithful."

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo commented:

"R.I.G.H.T... Only by His grace!

ossluue_net wrote:

"It looks amazing grootman."

danielbiggxx01 said:

"Dreams. You made it fam, big motivation #bigstepper"

nqobile__mashaba added:

"This is a beautiful view, I wouldn’t sleep the first week of owning this house… hardwork pays maarn!!!!"

Cassper Nyovest gets tattoo of son's face and name on his leg

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest got himself a new tattoo when he was in London, UK, recently. The successful musician did not just only perform in the UK but he went sight-seeing and also visited a tattoo shop.

The loving pops tattooed his son Khotso's face and name on his leg. He took to social media to show off his new ink. The star told his fans that this is not the first tattoo he has but is proud of this one because it has little Khotso's face and it was done professionally in the UK.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa shared a snap of himself getting his ink game on while he was relaxing on the InkBed using his phone.

