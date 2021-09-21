Cassper Nyovest Gets Tattoo of Son's Face on His Leg: "You Are a Proud Father"

Cassper Nyovest got himself a fresh new tattoo of his son's face and name when he was in London, UK recently

The talented Siyathandana hitmaker posted a pic of himself getting the tat of his bundle of joy, Khotso

The Amapiano artist was in the country to perform and he decided to get fresh new ink from one of the country's dopest ink artist

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest got himself a new tattoo when he was in London, UK, recently. The successful musician did not just only perform in the UK but he went sight-seeing and also visited a tattoo shop.

Cassper Nyovest got a tattoo of his son's face on his leg. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The loving pops tattooed his son Khotso's face and name on his leg. He took to social media to show off his new ink. The star told his fans that this is not the first tattoo he has but is proud of this one because it has little Khotso's face and it was done professionally in the UK.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa shared a snap of himself getting his ink game on while he was relaxing on the InkBed using his phone. According to SAHipHopMag, he captioned his post:

"Got some ink in the UK. Memorable trip. Pockets got fatter but so did I. Hahaha. Life is good!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tweeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the tat. Check out some of their comments below:

@LugongoloOdwa said:

"Your tattoo is too much Cass. You are a proud Father. Simba would be happy to see his face on his father's leg."

@RealSuffo wrote:

"It's Khotso's face & his name."

@Bear20Thato commented:

"Nice life problems, grootman!"

@fuzzyfezeka said:

"Let me guess the tattoo... 'khotso face'."

@KHEBEST_ added:

"Khotso tat is fire."

Boohle reveals she wrote Siyathandana by Cassper Nyovest

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Boohle trended on social media when she revealed that she wrote the smash hit Siyathandana. The talented singer is the voice behind the sweet vocals on the song by Cassper Nyovest.

The songstress was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The star claimed Mufasa only came with his short verse on the song.

Boohle also shared that she was not even in studio when Cass recorded his verse. Mufasa had reportedly claimed he wrote the lyrics to the banger.

"He didn’t write anything on that song. He only came with his verse. I wasn’t even there," she said, according to ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly.co.za