Cassper Nyovest, Boohle, catches smoke, for saying, she wrote, 'Siyathandana'

Mzansi singer Boohle has been criticised for revealing that she wrote Cassper Nyovest's hit song Siyathandana

The talented songstress is the voice behind the vocals of the song that is dominating charts and dance floors

The musician was a guest on MacG's Podcast and Chill when she shared that Mufasa only wrote his verse in the song

Boohle has been trending on social media since revealing that she wrote the smash hit Siyathandana. The talented singer is the voice behind the sweet vocals on the song by Cassper Nyovest.

The songstress was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The star claimed Mufasa only came with his short verse on the song.

Boohle also shared that she was not even in studio when Cass recorded his part. Mufasa had claimed on social media that he wrote the lyrics to the banger.

"He didn’t write anything on that song? He only came with his verse. I wasn’t even there," she said, according to ZAlebs.

Mzansi social media users have shared mixed reactions to the stunner's revelation. Check out some of the comments below:

@_boxLogik_ wrote:

"Nywe nywe Cassper only wrote his verse. When Boohle also stole the chorus' tune from Bob Sinclair 'world hold on". A song which had many remixes in South Africa around 2007."

@Nqobanim5 said:

"Most of us didn't know her before the song, also other producers will be hesitant about working with her, since she reveals what happens behind the scenes."

@DiezelFibre commented:

"I agree! There was absolutely NO need! She said a lot of things that she wasn’t even supposed to say! I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t hear about her in a few months!"

@iBhaynaRiPrince wrote:

"Oksalayo Cassper lied about writing the song."

@BuzileV added:

"If Boohle had released the song by herself. It was definitely not gonna be big. That’s what people seem not to understand. Cassper has the fanbase or huge following. The song needed Cassper. Who’s Boohle again?"

