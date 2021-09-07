Nota took to social media to throw heavy shade at Cassper Nyovest’s new alcoholic beverage, claiming he stole the design

sharing a side by side snap of Cassper and Mac G’s liquor bottles, Nota made it known that he believes Cassper copied Mac G

Fans were taken aback by Nota’s post, they took to the comment section to tell him to chill, pointing out how many bottles there are just like it

The Mzansi Hip Hop beef gets thicker. Nota has thrown shade at Cassper Nyovest’s adult beverage, claiming he stole the design.

Nota will find any reason to throw shade at Cassper Nyovest, and this time he accused him of copying a fellow celebs liquor bottle design. Image: @casspernyovest and @lavidanota.

Cassper recently announced his new venture into the world of alcohol with his very own liquor, Billiato. Seeing the bottle, Nota couldn’t help but think he had seen something hella similar before.

Realizing where he had seen a similar bottle, Nota took to social media to make it known that he is sure Cass copied Mac G’s Grandeur Gin, reported SAHipHopMAG. Shame, Nota has zero chill!

Nota posted:

“Capper is at it again… This time he copied @grandeurgin’s bottle design for his new spirit, SMH!”

Seeing Nota’s shade-throwing post, fans were left laughing as they could not believe how blunt he was. Some let Nota know that this design is used by many brands, and that Cass might have just gone with what is in. Lol, the heat was too much.

@rdikobe filled Nota in:

“Lol this bottle is not only using by these two brands, Nota you need help Ntwana”

@punye_pawa commented:

“There’s nothing new under the sun. Let’s celebrate one of our own please Nota.”

@okayyyy_kotini said:

“Nota heal bro! ii don't know what your problem is but you need to heal.”

@old_school_worldwide made it known that AKA did it first:

“We could say the same about the design of AKA's bottle design which came out before both bottles. Stop reaching dude. Mac G stole AKA'S bottle design.”

Cassper Nyovest proudly shows off his new alcoholic beverage

Cassper Nyovest is coming in hot for the summer season with his newest money move, reported Briefly News. Seems fans will be sipping on some of Cassper’s creation this Dezemba!

Taking to social media to announce his adult beverage, Cassper made it known that Billiato is going to be the drink of the season, reported ZAlebs.

Cassper’s boujee alcohol will launch in November 2021 and he is certain that it is a taste no one wants to be missing out on. Cass labelled it “a taste of wealth.”

Master KG and DJ Sbu are just two of the celebrities who took to social media to congratulate Cassper on this monumental move. They are certain Billiato will flow through Mzansi this festive season.

