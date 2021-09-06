Cassper Nyovest has joined many other Mzansi celebrities in the adult beverage game and he’s confident it is going to dominate

Announcing his new drink, Billiato, Cassper made it known that this is going to be the drink of the people this festive season

Fellow celebrities and fans took to social media to congratulate Cassper on this move, wondering exactly what type of alcohol he will be serving

Cassper Nyovest is coming in hot for the summer season with his newest money move. Seems fans will be sipping on some of Cassper’s creation this Dezemba!

A big congratulations to award-winning rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest. The rapper has topped the trending topics again as he announced another boss move. Image: @casspernyovest

Taking to social media to announce his adult beverage, Cassper made it known that Billiato is going to be the drink of the season, reported ZAlebs.

Cassper’s boujee alcohol will launch in November 2021 and he is certain that it is a taste no one wants to be missing out on. Cass labelled it “a taste of wealth.”

Cassper posted:

Master KG and DJ Sbu are just two of the celebrities who took to social media to congratulate Cassper on this monumental move. They are certain Billiato will flow through Mzansi this festive season.

Fans also took to the comment section to congratulate Cass, however, peeps want to know what exactly it is that Cassper is about to hit them with.

@adovovBerryRoux commented:

“I thought this Billiato billionaire was just a nickname marr this guys is really gonna be a billionaire.”

@TumeloZibstar needs to know what alcohol it is:

@Clement51385902 is scared to see the price tag on this boujee beverage:

