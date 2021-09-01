Cassper Nyovest, announces, he's about to launch, the biggest project, of his career

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he's about to launch something big in the next few days

The musician-turned-businessman took to Instagram earlier this Wednesday and shared that he'll launch the project on 5 September

The star, who recently signed a multi-million deal with Drip Footwear, said the upcoming project is the biggest in his career

Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to announce that he's about to launch something big. The musician-turned-businessman told his fans to watch out for the big reveal on his timeline on 5 September.

The Siyathandana hitmaker promised that he's about to launch a special project. He said the project is the biggest in his career.

Cassper Nyovest has announced that he's about to launch the biggest project of his career. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mufasa took to Instagram on Wednesday, 1 September and posted a video of himself talking about the upcoming project. According to ZAlebs, the star said:

"It is so big and I can’t even believe that it’s happening. Make sure you check out my timeline. As I launch one of the biggest projects of my career."

The award-winning musician's fans took to his comment section to guess what he might be launching at the weekend. Some said Cassper Nyovest is about to launch his own alcohol brand. Check out some of the comments below:

takkies7 commented:

"Tjerrr your energy made me so excited. We can’t wait."

calvinandfamily said:

"Proud of you My G."

henry.wockstar commented:

"Cassper alcohol brand."

zipho_muller wrote:

"The bottle is coming."

kat_cos4 added:

"Taste of wealth."

