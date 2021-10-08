Rapper Cassper Nyovest has gone on his latest Twitter tirade after insisting he ought to be given due credit

Cassper insists he paved the way for SA Hip Hop artists to venture into the fusion of sounds with the dominant Amapiano sound

Mzansi social media users rained down the criticism on the entertainer as they took to the comments section in their numbers

Cassper Nyovest may have found the ingredients to come full circle as an artist, something that he doesn't need a second invitation to rub in the faces of his haters.

Recently turning to his verified Twitter account, Cassper threw the dirt on the "mockery" the South African hip hop scene made him endure when he first hit the booth on an Amapiano track.

Cassper Throws Shade at SA Hip Hop, Journals Amapiano Journey: "They Dissed Me at First". Image: @casspernyovest.

Fast-forward to the pioneering fusion of the two sounds he claims to have been at the front and centre of, and after making it "okay for rappers to jump on Amapiano", Cassper insists he ought to be given the credit that he is due.

"I was the first one. I had the first hit with Amapiano as a rapper. They dissed me at first, but now that everyone is doing it, nobody wants to talk about that.

"I'll never let them forget how they [were] mocking me! I'm the pulse Boyz!!" wrote the Tito Mboweni hitmaker in part.

Some of the rapper's biggest Yanos offerings include Ama Number Ayi 10, Angisho Guys, and the current lead single on his ten-track Sweet and Short 2.0 album – his sixth studio release to date – Siyathandana.

Naturally, the tweet has caused a stir online, with a good number of Cass' detractors jumping on the post to share their two cents' worth.

Tweeps rain down the criticism

It attracted nearly 8 000 likes, more than 1 100 retweets and over 500 comments. Briefly News takes a look at all the reactions.

@CeboMcineka expressed:

"What I have noticed about Bra Cassper is, he makes everything about himself. The minute he opens up his mouth or decides to type a tweet, it all about him."

@GcinohCele recalled:

"Boyz n Bucks bafika neTax driver dance & you stole it but ngeke ubezwe bekhuluma."

@NathanMangena1 noted:

"I like Cassper and his music. But this self-praise is weird."

@JabsSubliminal observed:

"Ay ngeke, your biggest talent is making everything about you!! How can you achieve this much and still be so insecure?"

Cassper opens up about walking away after AKA slapped him: "Cheap shot"

In other recent news, Briefly News reported that Cassper shared his reflection on his fight with AKA that left him the bud of the joke after walking away from a slap.

Nyovest says he would not change how he handled the situation because it preserved his image and led to bigger things for him.

TimesLIVE reported that while giving his piece about the latest celeb smackdown between Stogie T and Nota, a tweep reminded Cass about his own public fight with rapper AKA.

Nyovest took to Twitter to address the incident that took place in 2015, saying:

"I don't regret that day I walked away after being slapped the cheap shot way. It was the wise thing to do.

"I was a joke that day. I protected my brand and kept it clean. Everything worked out for me. Look at my life dawg!!! I'M RICH AF!!! Who's laughing now?"

Source: Briefly.co.za