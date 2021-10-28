South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to cause his latest stir

The Doz Shebeleza hitmaker lambasted the hip hop industry for boxing artists, especially new talent

Saffas seemed to mostly agree with Cassper's remarks as they took to his mentions to air their opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has again headed online to lash out at the South African hip hop industry over its lack of openness to new rappers exploring their talents.

Since stepping away from making conventional rap music in place of Amapiano, the Doc Shebeleza record-maker has been a vocal proponent for hip hop artists to explore the wider music spectrum.

Rapper Cassper has taken another dig at the SA hip hop scene's stubbornness to evolve. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

However, Cassper believes the industry is closed off to the idea of artists tapping into other sounds, especially the new breed of up and coming hip hop heads.

Taking to his verified @casspernyovest Twitter account on Wednesday, the rapper wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"These are hip hop kids who chose to explore their talents to the fullest. Why is it a crime? Hip hop needs to stop excluding itself from the growth of South African music. It's not a competition, it's all the same thing. Embrace the new, learn and feed off one another, or sink."

Needless to say, Cassper's comments attracted massive attention from hip hop heads and lovers of SA music alike. The tweet was liked more than 3 200 times.

Overwhelming agreement to sentiments

Briefly News went into the comments to bring readers all the saucy reactions to the proven pot stirrer's remarks.

@theFutureisBr10 wrote:

"Hip hop must just incorporate log drum in their music. I strongly believe @only1makwa and @Tyler_ICU can pioneer the new adjusted South African hip hip sound."

@P_janniejr said:

"Even in the workplace, they would tell you that you need to learn a new skill so that you may excel especially with IT, we learn each and every new coding language so that we may stand out in the market & grow."

@tumiwamodimo added:

"Akere lena bo Mrapper you have to appease "THE CULTURE"... We also listen to hiphop but I don't even understand this "culture" thing."

@KE_Dimakatso observed:

"I don't understand how hip hop was influenced by kwaito but now Amapiano is a problem. We doing something that is proudly South African. Look at Nigerian music."

Cassper throws shade at SA hip hop, journals Amapiano journey

In a related news story, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper may have found the ingredients to come full circle as an artist, something that he doesn't need a second invitation to rub in the faces of his haters.

Recently turning to his verified Twitter account, Cassper threw the dirt on the "mockery" the South African hip hop scene made him endure when he first hit the booth on an Amapiano track.

Fast-forward to the pioneering fusion of the two sounds he claims to have been at the front and centre of, and after making it "okay for rappers to jump on Amapiano", Cassper insists he ought to be given the credit that he is due.

"I was the first one. I had the first hit with Amapiano as a rapper. They dissed me at first, but now that everyone is doing it, nobody wants to talk about that.

"I'll never let them forget how they [were] mocking me! I'm the pulse Boyz!!" wrote the Tito Mboweni hitmaker in part.

Source: Briefly.co.za