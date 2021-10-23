“Peak of #SoftLife”: Lady Has SA in Agreement, Celebrates Financial Independence

A local woman has inspired Mzansi after encouraging local queens to do things for themselves

The social media user shared one seriously uplifting message about never relying on anyone, especially not a man

SA really loved the thought-provoking remark and headed to the comments section to react

A local woman has Mzansi's ladies feeling all that 'independent women' energy after encouraging them with her post. The hardworking lady headed online to celebrate her financial freedom and strongly advised our beautiful queens not to be dependent on any man.

A beautiful local woman has SA smiling after sharing a post about financial independence. Images: @mitchellekaroro/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @mitchellekaroro shared this inspiring post which quickly went viral:

@mitchellekaroro

"Nothing beats being able to afford what you want without bothering anyone," she wrote.

It seems Mzansi's ladies were definitely in agreement and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts. One queen said she really missed doing things for herself but felt encouraged to get back in the hustle and bustle of that working girl life.

Check out some of the comments below:

@mapeggies said:

"Personally, I think that's the ultimate peak of the Soft Life."

@JosephVisitor said:

"That's pure freedom."

@letticiamakgopa said:

"That's what I'm grateful for, being able to afford myself speaks volumes. I'm grateful every day."

Source: Briefly.co.za