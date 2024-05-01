Learners participated in a touching farewell for their retiring principal, and treated her like a queen

The principal in seen in a TikTok video delivering a heartfelt speech, reflecting on her tenure at the school in Limpopo

South Africans raved about the touching celebrations and the principal who made an impact on kids' lives

School learners bid their principal farewell. Image: @ntombazane_mabaso

Source: TikTok

The school grounds of a school in Limpopo turned into a stage of emotion as learners arranged a farewell fit for a queen.

School honours principal

They said goodbye to their beloved principal, with love, cheers, and contagious dancing. It appears the educator was about to embark on her well-deserved journey to retirement.

The principal reminisced about her time at the school. She shared touching stories about her leading the learners and staff who had become like family.

Farewell video grabs Mzansi's attention

The heartfelt tribute was posted on TikTok by @ntombazane_mabaso and garnered over 110,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud school principal

The TikTok community joined the chorus of appreciation. Hundreds of comments poured in, celebrating the principal's dedication and the profound influence she had at the school.

Read a few reactiions below:

@ousmmoni said:

"Being celebrated while you are still alive is top tier man. She is blessed."

@tati_tatianatati wrote:

"She wasn't just a principal. She was a great leader. Big up to you mommy."

@Stokose_Omphemetse posted:

"This made me cry, the love! ❤️"

@segokm mentioned:

"This is beautiful. I wish I get such at the end of my career."

@thulidiya13 stated:

"I'm always here crying for strangers. ☺️"

@masheilaza shared:

"So touching, we love her so much, my son passed matric 2022 with bachelor, fare well ma. ❤️❤️❤️"

@Siwe_uMaButhelezi commented:

"This is what it looks like to have fulfilled your purpose, well done ma.❤️"

@moni_king0 added:

"Wow she was a true leader loved by everyone farewell principal. ❤️"

Students pay tribute to KZN teacher

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a group of students bid farewell to their teacher, leaving a lasting emotional mark.

The heartwarming send-off has not only touched hearts but has also earned widespread appreciation across Mzansi. Sherie Naidoo shared a video of her students doing an emotional farewell which showcased the profound impact she has on her students.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News