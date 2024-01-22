A TikTok video of an overjoyed Umlazi principal demonstrating a trendy dance routine has gone viral

In pots, the man is seen dancing happily as he celebrates his school's Class of 2023, aching a 100% pass rate

The post left many South African netizens entertained as they responded with funny comments

A video captured a proud principal's dance moves as he celebrated his school's 100% matric pass rate. Image: @baba_wamantombazane_08

Source: TikTok

The release of the impressive 2023 matric results was enough to get a grown and serious man to do a happy dance.

KZN principal gets groovy

An Umlazi high school principal, known to be strict, was captured on camera showing off some trendy and impressive dance moves.

In the now-viral TikTok video, the man is seen dancing on stage before his pupils with much vibe and energy as he celebrates his school achieving a 100% pass rate.

Watch the cool video below:

Briefly News earlier reported that the Matric Class of 2023 has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, securing South Africa's highest-ever pass rate of 82.9%. According to the Department of Education, this marks a notable 2.8% improvement compared to the 2022 results.

SA loving the principal's vibe

Mzansi netizens were blown away by the principal's moves as they responded with fun and light-hearted comments. Others responded, that they wished they could return to school to have fun with such vibey and playful educators.

PowerHouse wrote:

"Kazi unjani endlini I'm sure wafundiswa abazukulu ukudansa."

Nathi commented:

"Umunt ngath washesh waphum eskolen loluhlob li principal lungekho."

SdP_89 responded:

"Haaa ungahamba iSouth Africa yonke ngeke umthole akalinganiswa."

Tullaluthui replied:

"They should get bonuses for such results ."

Vuyie M said:

"Kazi sasoneni ngabethu othisha babengadlali nje nathi kanje."

Thando Palesa Gasa replied:

"SiGroove naye lo ungafa."

Laixo commented:

"I want to go back to school eMlazi futhi onengxaki andilandele."

St John's College celebrates remarkable matric results

Briefly News previously reported that the 2023 matric results caused celebrations all around! Among the many exceptionally performing schools is St John's College which was proud to announce the outstanding final year results of the Matric Class of 2023, with a 100% pass rate.

The school's top performers are Julian Kuni, with 10 distinctions, and Nicholas Meyer and Alexander Tafur, with eight distinctions each.

Speaking on how his schooling career has helped shape and prepare him for the future, Julian says he feels well-prepared for university.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News