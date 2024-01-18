St John's College obtained an impressive 100% pass rate in the 2023 national senior certificate exams

The school's top learner, Julian Kuni, with 10 distinctions, attributes his success to the diverse learning environment at St John's, preparing him for university

St John's College's co-Dux Scholars Nicholas Meyer and Alexander Tafur, with 8 As each, look forward to pursuing their passions in accounting and science

St John's College's top three matric learners for 2023: Alexander Tafur, Julian Kuni and Nicholas Meyer. Image: Supplied

The 2023 matric results are out, and there are celebrations all around! Among the many exceptionally performing schools is St John's College, which is proud to announce the outstanding final year results of the Matric Class of 2023, with a 100% pass rate.

The school's top performers are Julian Kuni, with 10 distinctions, and Nicholas Meyer and Alexander Tafur, with eight distinctions each.

Speaking on how his schooling career has helped shape and prepare him for the future, Julian says he feels well-prepared for university.

"I understand that it will be different and difficult, yet I feel that there are so many different learning environments and styles of learning at St John’s that, no matter what comes, I will have experienced something similar before. St John’s truly has enabled us all to go to university and look forward to our time there, rather than be nervous about what is to come."

The young man believes that education is key but extends beyond the classroom. He has played a role in tutoring the St John's College Academy students, and his achievements include receiving a distinction for the Associates of The Royal Schools of Music exam and making the first team for tennis.

Julian looks forward to studying Circular Engineering at Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

Nicholas Meyer and Alex Tafur shared the title of Dux Scholar for 2023.

Nicholas will pursue a bachelor's degree in accounting at the University of Stellenbosch, aiming to become a chartered accountant.

Alex looks forward to attending Wits University while he awaits to hear the results of his applications overseas.

"I plan on following in my sister's footsteps by heading into the Sciences with my studies," he said.

St John's College obtained a 100% pass rate, with all 138 students who wrote the matric exams successfully passing.

The school's Executive Headmaster, Stuart West, said:

“We salute the Matric Class of 2023 on their truly outstanding results, and while we celebrate our many top achievers, we also recognise and applaud every matric who worked incredibly hard to achieve their personal best."

“This speaks to the resilience, habits of excellence and structured academic confidence that each of our matrics embraced to achieve these remarkable results.”

West also credited the school's world-class academic staff - from the Bridge Nursery School to the College - for their dedication to their students.

