A TikTok video of a Wits student using rosemary as a study aid got tongues wagging on social media

The clip shows the woman smelling the plant and sharing it with other students while studying in the library

Viewers were curious if the rosemary really helps in retaining information and flooded her with questions in the comments

Wits student sniffed rosemary while studying at a library at Wits in Johannesburg. Image: @justbhongo

A TikTok video of a Wits student went viral recently. In the video, she's seen using rosemary as her secret weapon for last-minute studying.

She @justbhongo was chilling in the library, passing around the fragrant herb to her fellow students, and it's causing quite a buzz on social media.

Video of Wits student trends

The clip gathered more than 399,000 views, and viewers were left amazed by her unusual attempt to cram for an exam just a day before. Her reasoning? She'd heard through the grapevine that sniffing rosemary works wonders for memory.

Rosemary aromatherapy benefits

Well, she might be onto something because a study in the International Journal of Neuroscience assessed 144 participants using rosemary oil aromatherapy. Results showed that rosemary oil improved memory and mental alertness, reported Intrepid Mental Wellness.

Watch the video below:

Netizens intrigued about rosemary

Curious netizens were quick to flood the comment section with questions, wondering if this herb could actually help with retaining information. People were intrigued, to say the least.

In the middle of all the inquiries, some empathetic souls chimed in to share the struggle of varsity life.

See some of the comments below:

@khanyyissa said:

"Are you guys for real because I could use every study tip right now."

@sanel_lev posted:

"At Woolworths, they asked me why everyone was buying rosemary this much.I said I don’t know."

@kagi_maenetja wrote:

"Desperate times call for desperate measures."

@zeegrey_sky commented:

"This was me when I heard almonds are good for memory."

@neana13 stated:

"You a real one for bringing some for your friends."

@nelisiweaphane asked:

"Does it help retain textbook information straight to your mind?"

@nokwanda_matiwane wrote:

"Is this true? I want to go buy it now."

@thatiiiii.M added:

"Anything for exams baba."

