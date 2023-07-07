One woman decided to help people who are studying at the University of South Africa (UNISA) with a way to make their study process much easier

The lady made a video on TikTok showing people a website that would make their journey at UNISA easier

Many people found the video useful as she provided them with a helpful tip, and some added their own suggestions

One lady on TikTok made a useful video specifically for UNISA students. The TikTok creator used a screenshot highlighting a specific tool found online that could be helpful.

A TikTok video of a woman advising UNISA students on how to make their studies easier with an online tool. Image: Gett Images/ THEGIFT777/ skynesher/ TikTok/ @asisipho_mbi

Netizens thought the video was useful as it received over 39 000 likes. The comments section was also flooded with people vouching for the online tool that the woman recommended.

UNISA students get a useful plug from a woman

@ asisipho_mbi shared that the website called Gimmenotes would help UNISA students. In the video, she explained that the website has study guides and past exam papers.

South African university students share study tips

Many people love to see others excel at university. This video was ahead as people used it as an opportunity to help others. Many also recommended the same website mentioned in the video, while others had their own suggestions.

Nombu said:

"I know him very well and assisted me through my LLB Degree. Powerful."

Maka Khethelo commented:

"And most assignments I always get distinctions because of Gimmenotes."

ce wrote:

"Even if you’re not a UNISA student, you can access the files. Just look for your course and you’ll find question papers to practice."

Sima_M added:

"Used this website when I was at UFH , it's a plug."

Happiness _J Tjiane agreeD:

"Same applies to Studocu, Stuvia and Course Hero."

