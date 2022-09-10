What are the causes for students to dropout from university?

All universities throughout the world experience the phenomenon of university dropouts. This has an impact on students' personal lives as well as the economic, societal, and societal levels. However, the road to higher education is not a simple one. Many scholars, especially those just beginning college careers, have trouble adjusting to their new lives. So, what are the causes for students to drop out of university?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

University dropout is becoming a point of interest in the world. Photo: RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

With between 50 and 60 per cent of first-year scholars dropping out, South Africa has one of the highest rates of university dropouts in the world. All stakeholders must pay attention to this and investigate why youngsters leave university. Understanding why so many students leave school can help us devise strategies to prevent this from happening.

Why do university students drop out?

Factors leading to university dropout may be social, economic, psycho-pedagogical and personal. While some reasons for children leaving school are understandable and beneficial, other causes must be addressed.

With that in mind, this list has four reasons why students drop out of universities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

1. Economic reasons

What are the causes of students to drop out of university, according to Brainly? As per Brainly, financial difficulties are among the main causes of student university dropouts.

The costs add up quickly, including textbook charges, rent, groceries, and more. Scholars may find themselves unable to handle the financial strain of their studies due to this pressure, resulting in their withdrawal.

2. Psycho-pedagogical reasons

What causes university students to drop out? Because the intellectual demands of the university are so much higher than those of high school, an undergraduate who is not ready for the transition may find it difficult to keep up with the workload and pass their courses. A teacher's job at school is to hold you responsible for your work and to answer any questions you may have.

They are much more invested in your learning than university professors, who will only discuss complex ideas and leave you to figure out how to understand them on your own.

3. Social reasons

If a student is socially awkward, it may affect how they relate on campus. Photo: Carol Yepes

Source: Getty Images

There is newfound independence when you start college. Your parents no longer hold you responsible, and teachers no longer discipline students who break school regulations. Instead, you are treated like an adult on campus. Many students struggle with their newfound freedom. Unfortunately, overindulgence in drinking and other substances is frequently part of this.

4. Personal reasons

There are situations when a student is dissatisfied with the school they are attending. This is another less problematic cause for people to drop out of school. A student may choose a different method of instruction or would prefer to get right to work. Everything is based on what the learner requires.

So, here you have it, the main causes for students to drop out of university. The issue of students quitting school is becoming a major problem rather than a breaking news story, and many people continue to wonder why they do it. Therefore, relevant stakeholders need to look into these issues and try to solve them.

READ ALSO: Government salary levels in South Africa 2022: how much government employees earn

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about government salary levels in South Africa in 2022. The salary levels in South Africa are categorized according to job levels. Civil servants enjoy more financial benefits than people working in the private sector. The government caters for medical cover, housing, transport, and more expenses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News