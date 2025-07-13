A former Kaizer Chiefs star has weighed in on Monnapule Saleng's loan move from Orlando Pirates to Orbit College this summer.

Saleng has been cut out of the Pirates team since last year Decemeber under Jose Riveiro, and the Spanish tactician's departure also led to the Bafana Bafana star's move this summer.

There are still talks about what led to the South African international's loan move to Orbit College, as both the player and the club have failed to explain what led to issue betweeen both parties.

Ex-Chiefs star speaks on Saleng's move to Orbit

Morgan Gould, in a recent interview, shared his thoughts on Saleng as he advised the Bafana Bafana star to focus on his football at Orbit College.

"It depends on what his contract actually stated. He came from Free State Stars and eventually reached a salary of R70,000, as you've mentioned. But the issue is, he started seeing himself as one of the top players. There was outside influence, people telling him, 'You're the best player right now, you're not earning what you deserve,'" Gould said on the *Switch On Network* YouTube channel.

"That’s the wrong mindset. For him to start dragging his feet—that, to me, shows a lack of maturity. If you start doing that now, what do you think will happen? We’re not in a country where dragging your feet gets you released or handed a clearance immediately.

"Here, they’ll show you that their authority outweighs yours. They’ll shut you out of the game you love, football. What he should’ve done was let his football speak for him. Stick to the agreement, play out the contract, and then sit down at the table to renegotiate," the former Kaizer Chiefs defender added.

