Orlando Pirates have officially announced the departure of one of their brightest young talents, Mohau Nkota, to the Saudi Pro League

The 20-year-old winger is set to join Al Ettifaq on a permanent deal, pending a medical and personal terms agreement

In a heartfelt message, the rising star thanked the Pirates coaches and reflected on the bittersweet moment of leaving his football home

Orlando Pirates have released their star player, Mohau Nkota and is set to join an Arabian club in the Saudi Pro League. He will be announced as a new under-21 foreigner for Al Ettifaq in the next days, on a three-year deal until 2028.

Club statement on Nkota's move

The club released a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that an agreement has been reached for the permanent transfer of Mohau Nkota to Ettifaq Club in the Saudi Pro League. The move is subject to the 20-year-old agreeing to personal terms and passing a medical."

What did Nkota say about the move?

Nkota expressed his gratitude to the coaching staff at Pirates, and he embraced his new opportunity.

"As I close this chapter of my life, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to Coach Mandla Qhogi and Mxolisi Mngomezulu. thank you for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. You believed in me and gave me the platform to grow. I'm filled with mixed emotions. There's sadness in leaving behind the only football home I've ever known [@orlandopirates], but also excitement for the journey ahead."

What did the Pirates fans say?

@KabeloMohlah02

"Why didn't you do this for Saleng ?"

@ Muntu

"Congratulations to Nkota"

@Mashudu22

"What about Jerry Phele, is he staying?"

@Remiazania2

"Congratulations to Mohau Nkota 👏. May he enjoy at his new team. Well deserved move. You will remain part of the happy people family 👪. Once Always ☠"

@NtateWilliams

"Good luck to the boy, I always wish he get new agency"

@noxoloh_m

"Surprise FC 😩 nilokhu nisi surprise nje 🥵All the best to him ❤️"

@Dongs_Not_donns

"Good luck to him🤭MR AIRTIME"

@Aubrey_Senyolo

"Congratulations to Nkota. He deserves it. No FOOTBALL FAN will pass without leaving a LIKE ❤️ for Mohau Nkota"

@blockxs

"Nkota's next adventure begins"

@MokwadiMo

"This does not change what the club did to Saleng. People are hurting!"

@johny_theblessd

"What a surprise, good move for the lad. He must succeed"

@SKmtshali

"All the best . WE REMAIN HUMBLE ☠️"

@ka_madesi

"Good sell"

@Ronewa_Mathephe

"All the best to him! 🙏🏾"

@iamziyar

"Unbelievable"

Nkota's rapid development under the guidance of the now departed coach Jose Riveiro saw him play for the Bucs 39 times, where he scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists. He clocked a total of 2,543 minutes all in his debut season.

Riveiro had previously explained why he trusted Orlando Pirates academy players, with the emergence of Mofokeng and Nkota on the first team. During his tenure, the Soweto giants relied mostly on some of their youth products, unlike other clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

Doctor Khumalo praises young Pirates star.

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo heaped praise on Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota for his fearless and positive style of play.

The 20-year-old winger impressed during the 2023/24 season, earning admiration for always playing forward and taking on defenders.

