Riveiro Explains Why He Gives Pirates Academy Players Chance in First Team

Jose Riveiro has opened up on the reason why he depends on Orlando Pirates academy products since joining the club

The former Celta Vigo youth coach has promoted quite a number of good youngster from the Buccaneers' development team to the main squad

Mohau Nkota, Relebohile Mofokeng, Siyabonga Ndlozi and Mbekezeli Mbokazi are good examples of young players the Spanish tactician has worked with at Pirates

Jose Riveiro explained why he trusted Orlando Pirates academy players, with the emergence of Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota on the first team.

Since the arrival of the Spanish tactician, the Soweto giants have relied mostly on some of their youth products, unlike other clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

Mofokeng is arguably the best young player in the Betway Premiership, and it's all thanks to Riveiro for putting his trust in the South African international.

Jose Riveiro explains why he trusts academy players at Orlando Pirates since being named the club's coach.



Riveiro on trusting Pirates academy players

According to Afrik-Foot, Riveiro speaking to the media after the Sea Robbers' win over Cape Town City shed more light on his decision to continue using academy players.

Jose Riveiro opens up on what Orlando Pirates' academy products add to the first-team squad.



The Spanish tactician claimed that the extra effort and the positive input the youngster added to his team gave him no choice but to trust them.

"What you get from academy players is something truly unique," Riveiro said after his team’s 2-1 comeback win against Cape Town City on Saturday.

"They always bring something special to the table because they connect with the club in a way that others can’t. They’ve been here as ball boys, spent time around the first team for seasons, and then suddenly, they’re on the field playing alongside them."

"They’re ready to give that extra bit, something you might not find anywhere else. It’s all about the club’s vision and striving to execute it as best as possible. Of course, it won’t always be perfect, but I believe Coach Joseph [Makhanya] and everyone bridging the gap between the first and second teams is doing a great job."

Since Monnapule Saleng has been frozen out of the team, Nkota has taken up the right wing position, while Mofokeng has made the left wing his own.

Gilberto was signed from Angola to bring competition for Mofokeng in the left-wing position, but the Bafana Bafana won the battle, with his competitor being loaned back to his former club in the January transfer window.

Most Pirates fans are proud of seeing their club's youth team product thrive in the first team as it boosts the development of young footballers in the country.

