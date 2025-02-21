Siyabonga Nomvethe believes that Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng has the talent and potential to reach the highest level of football

The 20-year-old has impressed in both Orlando Pirates first team and the South Africa senior national team

Nomvethe stresses that age should not limit a player’s move to Europe, highlighting Mofokeng's readiness

South African football legend Siyabonga Nomvethe has expressed his confidence that Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng has the talent and work ethic to compete at the highest levels of European football, with the potential to rival world-class players like Kylian Mbappé.

Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng standing confidently on the field, as football legend Siyabonga Nomvethe backs his potential move to Europe.Image credit/Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Mofokeng’s Rapid Rise

The 20-year-old has impressed both domestically and on the international stage since his promotion to the Pirates first team two seasons ago, earning a spot in the senior national team.

His rise has seen him linked with moves to European clubs, with recent reports confirming his trial with an English side, while clubs from North Africa and Europe are also reportedly keen on his services.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Nomvethe, who himself had a distinguished career in Europe, emphasized that age should not be a limiting factor for a player with Mofokeng’s skills.

The former South African international believes that the young forward is more than capable of succeeding abroad, urging the necessary conversations and agreements to take place between Pirates and interested parties.

Nomvethe’s Advice

You don’t have to wait until you’re 21 or 22 to move to Europe.If you have the talent, you deserve the opportunity, no matter your age. It’s about being ready, and Mofokeng is certainly ready. He’s already performing at a level higher than many of his older counterparts, and I believe Europe is the next logical step for him.

Despite his strong belief in Mofokeng's abilities, Nomvethe acknowledged that due process must be followed, as the player remains contracted to Orlando Pirates.

Siyabonga Nomvethe in action on the field during his playing days as a South African football legend.Image Credit/Phil Ghate.

Source: Getty Images

He stressed that the decision to release the player must come through proper negotiations between the club and the interested European sides.

I’ve watched him closely, and I truly believe he has a bright future. He works hard and has all the qualities needed to excel in Europe. Moving there will help him grow even more and refine his skills.

Nomvethe added.

European Interest and Trial Opportunities

Mofokeng’s journey to Europe is still in its early stages, but with the support of South African football icons like Nomvethe, his ambitions of playing in the top European leagues seem well within reach.

If successful, his future could see him following in the footsteps of some of football’s brightest young stars, potentially making his mark on the global stage. The support for Mofokeng from one of South Africa’s most respected football figures is a testament to his potential.

If the young forward takes the leap to Europe, he will no doubt be looking to prove that, just like Mbappé and others, his name deserves to be in the conversation of football’s elite.

Wydad’s Ambitious Pursuit of Mofokeng

Briefly News previously reported that Wydad Athletic Club has opened negotiations with Orlando Pirates over a potential transfer for young star forward Relebohile Mofokeng. Wydad’s head coach, Rulani Mokwena, is eager to sign Mofokeng as part of his plan to restore the club’s dominance in African football.

