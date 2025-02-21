Kaizer Chiefs have ward off interest from other clubs as they secure a new deal for a South American midfielder ahead of the summer

The Glamour Boys are already making plans for next season, and are still working on bringing in quality players in the summer transfer window

Netizens comments on the Soweto giants' decision to reach an agreement on a one-year deal with the player on social media

Kaizer Chiefs have reached an agreement with South American midfielder Edson Castillo over his contract extension amid interest from other clubs.

The Soweto giants were close to losing the 30-year-old midfielder as his current contract with the club will end this July, and the injury he had last year kept him out of the team, giving him no chance to fight for a new deal.

It is reported that Nasreddine Nabi has a lot of respect for the midfielder and wants to continue working with him at Naturena.

Edson Castillo secures new contract deal with Kaizer Chiefs amid links with other top clubs. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Castillo signs new contract with Kaizer Chiefs

Castillo's agent, Mauricio Andrade, in an interview with iDiskiTimes, confirmed that his client has signed a new contract with Kaizer Chiefs despite talks about him leaving the club in the summer.

The South American star signed a one-year contract extension with the Glamour Boys and has an option to extend by a further year.

"I can confirm that Edson will remain with Chiefs for another season, as he has signed a contract renewal with the club, which includes an option for an additional year," his agent, Mauricio Andrade, opened up to iDiski Times.

"Edson is thrilled with the extension. It was his goal to stay with the club for the years ahead, and he’s fully dedicated to helping the team secure trophies."

Castillo will occupy the foreign quota spot which was left by Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who joined the Libyan side, Al-Ittihad.

Fans react as Castillo signs new deal with Kaizer Chiefs

Paradox said:

"Cele and Castillo in midfield… Sell Maart mthethwa, loan Zwane."

SiyaMagwaza shared on Edson's contract extension:

"Good choice by Chiefs 🙌🏻"

Makgorometsa wrote:

"Good..must now let go of Maart."

Tswanetse Wa Lekhosi commented:

"My wish has been granted."

