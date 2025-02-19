Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane has only five months left on his contract, sparking speculation about his future

Amakhosi are reportedly monitoring Zwane’s situation closely, considering a move to sign him as a free agent

While Kaizer Chiefs seem interested, Mamelodi Sundowns may still offer Zwane a contract extension

Themba Zwane's future at Mamelodi Sundowns is one of the biggest talking points in South African football.

With no contract extension finalized, speculation is rife that Kaizer Chiefs are keeping a close eye on the situation, hoping to bring the veteran midfielder to Naturena.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane is reportedly a target for the Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs. Image Credit/Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs’ Interest in Zwane

Zwane, 35, has been a pivotal figure for Mamelodi Sundowns, playing a crucial role in their domestic dominance and CAF Champions League campaigns. Despite his age, he remains a key player, earning praise from Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

However, with just five months left on his contract, he could become a free agent at the end of the season, making him an attractive target for Chiefs.

If Amakhosi decide to make a move, Zwane would follow in the footsteps of other Sundowns stars like Khama Billiat, Gaston Sirino, and Leonardo Castro, who made the switch to the Soweto giants.

Given Chiefs’ need for an experienced playmaker to boost their midfield, Zwane’s potential signing could provide much-needed leadership and creativity.

Kaizer Chiefs could be watching the situation of a Mamelodi Sundowns star with an interested eye, Kick off reported.

Will Zwane Leave Sundowns?

While there’s no official word from Sundowns regarding a contract renewal, the club might still offer him an extension to retain his services.

Zwane has spent over a decade at Chloorkop, winning multiple league titles and establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in PSL history.

If he does leave, Chiefs are not the only club that could be interested. Other PSL teams and possibly clubs abroad might explore the opportunity to sign him as a free agent.

Zwane’s Legacy at Mamelodi Sundowns

Zwane has enjoyed a remarkable career at Sundowns, where he has spent over a decade winning multiple league titles and establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in PSL history.

His vision, passing range, and composure on the ball have made him a fan favorite, and his departure would undoubtedly leave a significant void in the team’s midfield.

What Next for Zwane?

For now, the focus remains on whether Sundowns will extend his contract or if Kaizer Chiefs will make a serious bid for his signature.

Fans will be eager to see where the experienced midfielder plays next season, as his decision could have a significant impact on the PSL landscape.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans are expressing divided opinions on this potential transfer.

@Zviwhuya

Lmao 🤣🤣🤣 “Soweto Giants’ tradition of signing out-of-contract players at Chloorkop” Chiefs really turning into a retirement home 🤣

@football_stage1

I can totally see Themba Zwane joining Chiefs.

@Villa_Fanie

Themba Zwane is definitely going to retire at Kaizer Chiefs FC.

@robin_duke

There’s a real chance Chiefs might sign Themba Zwane. It's all in the hands of the Soweto Giants now. You can win tons of trophies at Sundowns, but let’s face it, you won’t get the same level of recognition as you would at Chiefs. No doubt about it.

@Brian_Nieckier

What Chiefs really need is a Hlompo Kekana-type leader in the squad. The problem is, those kinds of players are rare these days.

@Monatelly_Mag

Themba Zwane to join Kaizer Chiefs... and it needs to happen soon 🤣🤣

Miguel Cardoso Addresses Player Injuries

Briefly News previously reported on Mamelodi Sundowns' manager, Miguel Cardoso, confirming that nine key players would be unavailable for their upcoming Nedbank Cup clash against Mpheni Home Defenders.

This includes notable players such as Mothobi Mvala, Rivaldo Coetzee, Divine Lunga, Khuliso Mudau, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Arthur Sales, Keanu Cupido, Siyabonga Mabena, and Themba Zwane, all of whom are sidelined due to injury. Despite this, Cardoso remains optimistic about their recovery and the potential impact they could have as the season progresses.

Source: Briefly News