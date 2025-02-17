Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has backed the January arrivals at the club ahead of their PSL clash against SuperSport United on Tuesday, 18 February 2025

During the January transfer window, Chiefs brought in Thabo Cele, Tashreeq Morris and Glody Lilepo, who has already scored for the Soweto giants

Local football fans questioned Bvuma’s praise on social media, saying the player needs to focus on his form

Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Bruce Bvuma said the new signings at Kaizer Chiefs have already made an impact after joining the side in January 2025.

The goalkeeper said Thabo Cele, Tashreeq Morris and Glody Lilepo have settled in well at Chiefs ahead of their PSL match against SuperSport United on Tuesday, 18 February.

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma said the new signings at Kaizer Chiefs has settled in well. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

New signing Cele said he is living his dream after joining Chiefs, while striker Morris has already earned admirers alongside new winger Lilepo, who has scored for the Soweto giants.

Bruce Bvuma expects tough encounter against SuperSport United

Bvuma speaks about the new signings in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Bvuma said the new signings have already made an impact while the 29-year-old previously praised coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Bvuma said:

“I am very happy for them and we’re looking forward to having more games with them and as you saw, they have been helping the team and that’s what we need you know. So we’re helping each other and as I said, they’ve settled in well and we can’t wait to keep going with them. SuperSport is a big team, we know what they are capable of, they have a very good coach in Gavin, we know it won’t be easy, we played them twice already this season, winning one and losing one – we’re looking forward to it.”

Chiefs will face SuperSport, according to the tweet below:

Chiefs continue rebuild under Nabi

In addition to the new January signings, Cheifs have also announced a major exit after defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe left the Soweto giants.

Ditlhokwe, a Botswana international, left Chiefs to join Libyan side Al-Ittihad in an R15 million move that ended his two-year spell at the club.

A massive victory against SuperSport could see Chiefs climb to fourth on the PSL log, a far cry from their form last season which saw them finish a lowly tenth.

Attackers Glody Lilepo and Tashreeq Morris were both new arrivals at Kaizer Chiefs during the January transfer window. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans question Bvuma’s praise

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Bvuma needs to focus on his own game, while they questioned if the new signings had any impact at the Soweto giants.

Moloto Rulela asked a question:

“Which impact?”

Evangelist Molemagadi says Chiefs are talking too much:

“This team wins one match and then talks too much.”

Mzomuhle T Mbhele gave Bvuma some advice:

“He should be working on being able to deal with set pieces & crosses; otherwise he'll lose his place.”

Sipho Mthonzima Yengwa noted the changes at Chiefs:

“Transformed FC.”

Joe Malome admires Bvuma:

“He impressed me over and over again this boyza.”

Nasreddine Nabi is seen talking to R35 million transfer target

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi sparked transfer rumours after he was seen talking to Chippa United star Stanley Nwabali.

Nwabali has been heavily linked with Chiefs in the past, forcing Chippa to place an R35 million price tag on the Nigerian international sot-stopper.

