Banyana Banyana come up against Ghana in their opening WAFCON game without star striker Thembi Kgatlana, who pulled out of the squad due to personal reasons

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with football journalist Mandla Biyela, who broke down the key players expected to step up and lead the team's title defence in Morocco.

Biyela gave a bold prediction for the tough game against Ghana, but believes Desiree Ellis' ladies have the upper hand

Banyana Banyana will resume their WAFCON title defence on Monday when they take on a determined Ghanaian side, in what promises to be a tough opening encounter. The South African women are no strangers to pressure, having made history in 2022 by winning the title for the first time.

However, they come into this year’s tournament without their talisman, Thembi Kgatlana, who is not part of coach Desiree Ellis’ squad due to what has been reported as "personal reasons."

In Kgatlana’s absence, the stage is set for others to rise to the occasion and lead the team’s charge.

Who's stepping up? Biyela weighs in

Briefly News spoke exclusively with respected football journalist Mandla Biyela, who shared his thoughts on the key players that could carry the team in Morocco.

Refiloe Jane: Calm in the middle of the park

He spoke of Jane’s quiet leadership and intelligence on the ball being crucial.

“She leads with quiet authority, always making the smart pass, the steady move. Naming her co-captain wasn’t just a tactical decision; it was a recognition of the way she holds this team together when it matters most.”

Kaylin Swart: The safe hands

Turning to the goalkeeping department, Biyela highlighted the importance of Kaylin Swart.

“Swart can make smart passes and stopping difficult shots,” he said.

“She will be a difference-maker, especially in games where Banyana score early and aim to protect their lead.”

Linda Motlhalo: The creative spark

Biyela also touched on the creative engine of the team in the form of Linda Motlhalo.

“In the absence of Thembi, Linda will have to fill that void because she is the engine room of the team in the middle of the park. She will be the team’s playmaker and ensure creativity for the ladies,” he explained.

“She has the capabilities, from set-pieces to crucial defence-splitting passes".

Hildah Magaia: The Goal threat

When it comes to delivering goals, Biyela says Hildah Magaia remains a crucial weapon.

“Hildah Magaia proved instrumental in the previous campaign, and her exposure in Mexico will inspire her to transfer her prowess in front of goal to the national team’s colours of green and gold,” he said.

“At this time, she is far more important in Kgatlana’s absence.”

Bongeka Gamede: The defensive rock

While much focus is on the attack, Biyela reminded us not to overlook the defensive line, particularly Bongeka Gamede.

“As much as we are talking about Thembi’s absence from the attacking options, we cannot understate the importance of having a solid backline, and that’s where Bongeka Gamede comes in,” he noted.

“She is a tower at the back and can play in versatile roles — from being a sweeper in central defence to the one player in front of the back four. She’s one player who has the team’s back.”

Final prediction: Banyana’s experience to shine

Looking ahead to the clash against Ghana, Biyela shared his prediction.

“I see a physical game. Most of the players for Ghana in this tournament are newbies, so it’s safe to say this is a new crop with few seasoned campaigners,” he said.

“On paper, Banyana Banyana seem to have a much more experienced group of players with the extra confidence of being defending champions. If they guard against complacency, I see a 2–0 win for Banyana Banyana.”

