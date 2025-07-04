Confédération Africaine de Football has announced how much the winner of the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2024)will take home, following a 100% increase

South Africa’s title defence was rocked by a training boycott over unpaid salaries for friendly matches

Banyana Banyana will miss the services of star striker, Thembi Kgatlana misses the tournament due to personal reasons

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has announced the prize money for the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2024.

The total prize money has been increased by CAF by 45%, with the winner’s prize seeing a whopping 100% increase. If Banyana Banyana retain the title they won two years ago, they will pocket a staggering 17.5 million rands.

CAF President spoke of how the body was committed to the development and growth of women’s football in Africa, hence the increase in the financial rewards.

He hoped the prize money would substantially help with ensuring that the coaches, staff and players are paid competitive salaries.

Last week, Banyana Banyana’s preparations for the tournament hit a snag when the players embarked on a boycott of training, citing outstanding payment of their salaries for friendly matches played in March and April.

Key absence of star player as South Africa face Ghana

The ladies resume their quest to defend their title on Monday when they play against Ghana. Coach Desiree Ellis will be missing star striker Thembi Kgatlana, who isn’t part of the squad in Morocco due to personal reasons.

South Africa will be banking on the prolific midfielder Refiloe Jane ,Jermaine Seoposenwe and Ronnel Donnely for inspiration. Banyana Banyana are placed in Group B alongside Ghana, Mali and Tanzania and the competition is scheduled to start on July 5, 2025, in Morocco.

Banyana Banyana receive rousing support

Meanwhile, the ladies have been showered with love and support from local football icons, ranging from Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo to Bafana Bafana great Lucas Radebe. The two former stars rallied behind the team and showed them their unwavering support.

Doctor Khumalo was upbeat about South Africa’s chances of defending the title they won in 2022.

"The wonderful thing about the whole thing is that they're going to defend the title. And also, they've made history, obviously, by winning the Women’s African Cup of Nations in 2022. So now they're going to be the target of the tournament, and I hope that they've braced themselves for that challenge, because every person would like to beat the winner, or the champions."

Lucas Radebe echoed the sentiment, warning the ladies that every team will be aiming to bring them down since they're the defending champions.

"What a fantastic opportunity for them to be able to defend the title. I think what they must realise is that now everybody is gunning for them. It's going to get even tougher, but they have the quality to do it, as long as they work hard and make sure that they defend their title successfully. Especially if they score a lot of goals, because that’s what wins games."

