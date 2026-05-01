Endrick opens up about the emotional toll of injuries and pressure during his early Real Madrid journey, revealing fears many fans rarely see

The Brazilian teenager shares how setbacks left him uncertain about his future while rebuilding his confidence on loan in France

His honest admission about football’s harsh environment sparks mixed reactions as fans debate the realities behind the glamour

Real Madrid star Endrick has made a painful admission about life in professional football, saying “football isn’t a nice place” as he reflected on injuries, pressure and personal struggles during a difficult period in his young career.

The 19-year-old Brazilian forward spoke candidly in an interview published on 30 April 2026, opening up about the emotional impact of setbacks and the harsh realities behind the sport’s global appeal.

Real Madrid star Endrick celebrates while playing for Brazil. Image: Endrick

Source: Facebook

Endrick reveals injury struggles and fear of the unknown

Speaking to The Guardian, Endrick detailed how injuries disrupted his progress and left him grappling with uncertainty at a crucial stage of his development.

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“I had a complicated injury and lost a lot of time,” he said. “When you get injured, you lose everything. You lose the chance to fight for a place.”

He added:

“I was really afraid. I cried several times. That’s something you do in private. You don’t know if you’ll come back the same or weaker. That affects you a lot.”

The young forward explained that the experience made him fear for his future, especially with limited opportunities at Real Madrid before his loan move.

‘Football isn’t a nice place’ – Endrick’s painful admission

Speaking about the broader environment of the sport, Endrick described football as demanding and unforgiving.

“Football isn’t a nice place. It’s a very tough environment,” he said. “I hope my child becomes a lawyer, a doctor or anything else, and can be happy in their own world.”

He also reflected on how he has changed his approach to criticism.

“When I started, I handled social media very badly. I wanted to see what people were saying. But now I stay calm and focus on my recovery.”

Lyon loan revival gives Endrick renewed hope

After struggling for minutes in Madrid, Endrick was loaned to Lyon, where he has rediscovered his form. He has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 18 matches.

He described a key moment before a Brazil match earlier this year.

“It was a night of doubts,” he said. “I knew it could be my last chance. I prayed a lot and managed to play one of my best games.”

His performances have kept his hopes alive of representing Brazil at the upcoming World Cup, as he continues to focus on consistent displays.

Real Madrid star Endrick celebrates while playing for Lyon. Image: Endrick

Source: Facebook

Fans react to Endrick’s honest remarks

His comments quickly gained traction online after Fabrizio Romano shared them on X. Romano posted,

“Endrick: ‘Football is not a nice place. I hope my son becomes a doctor, a lawyer, or anything else.’”

Some fans strongly agreed with Endrick’s honest take on the pressures of the game, with one user highlighting how quickly football can turn on players.

@iam_limbo09 said:

“He’s not lying at all… this game will love you today and turn on you tomorrow. That pressure is crazy.”

Others focused on the mental health aspect, suggesting his comments reflect a deeper issue within the sport. @TacticalMindZA noted:

“This is why mental health in football needs more attention. Talent alone isn’t enough anymore.”

A section of users showed sympathy for the young star, pointing out his age and the weight he is already carrying. @Glowree21 commented:

“This boy has been through a lot… but this honesty is refreshing. People forget these are still kids.”

However, not everyone was convinced. Some argued that criticism comes with the rewards of professional football. @NectonX6 said:

“You get paid millions but don’t want criticism? That’s part of the deal.”

Others took a more balanced view, noting that challenges exist in every profession. @UstazNazir wrote:

“Even doctors and lawyers say the same about their professions. Every career has its struggles.”

There were also lighter reactions, with some users poking fun at the situation and Endrick’s stage in life. @SkofieldKE joked:

“Bro is my age talking about raising a child while I’m still asking for WiFi money at home.”

Another user reflected on how quickly football forces players to mature. @Henryrmfc said:

“He’s 19 and already talking like a veteran. Football must really humble you fast.”

Some fans pointed out the contrast between hardship and success in the sport. @BigDoms added:

“Football gave him everything too. It’s tough, but it also changed his life.”

And in a humorous take on his comments about his future child, one user imagined the irony of the situation. @Deskidmiami wrote:

“Imagine your dad being a Real Madrid star and telling you ‘don’t play football’ — life is wild.”

Endrick’s words clearly struck a nerve, reminding many that football isn’t always as glamorous as it looks. For all the fame, his honesty shows there’s a tougher side most people don’t see.

African countries back Gianni Infantino

Briefly News previously reported that all 54 African countries in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have endorsed FIFA president Gianni Infantino for another four-year term as the president of the world football governing body.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe announced the resolution following a CAF meeting in Vancouver, Canada.

Source: Briefly News