African football’s full voting bloc has taken a unified stance just before a decisive FIFA Congress in Vancouver

The endorsement significantly boosts Infantino’s chances as global alliances begin forming ahead of 2027

Journalists and fans have raised sharp concerns, questioning governance and democratic processes in football

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has announced that the federation has endorsed FIFA President Gianni Infantino for another term. Image: CAF_Media

Source: Getty Images

All 54 CAF nations have united behind Gianni Infantino for the 2027–2031 FIFA presidency ahead of the FIFA Congress. This follows a meeting led by CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe in Vancouver, Canada, on 29 April 2026.

The decision, confirmed on 30 April 2026, comes just before the 76th FIFA Congress and positions Africa’s football bloc as a key force in shaping the next presidential election.

CAF unites behind Infantino before FIFA congress

CAF Media confirmed that all 54 member associations attended the Vancouver meeting and reached a unanimous agreement.

The statement read,

“CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe held a meeting on Wednesday 29 April 2026, in Vancouver Canada on the eve of the 76 FIFA Congress with the 54 CAF Member Associations.”

It added,

“The CAF Member Associations unanimously agreed to support Gianni Infantino to be re-elected as President of FIFA for the period 2027–2031.”

See the CAF post below:

This follows earlier support from South America’s CONMEBOL and mirrors CAF’s backing of Infantino during the 2023 FIFA election cycle.

Infantino's fourth term eligibility and FIFA rules explained

Gianni Infantino has led FIFA since 2016, when he succeeded Sepp Blatter. While FIFA has a 12-year term limit, a 2022 ruling by its governance committee determined that his initial three-year term would not count.

This interpretation allows Infantino to remain eligible for a fourth term running until 2031, with the next FIFA election scheduled for 2027 in Morocco, where CAF nations have already aligned their support.

Recent FIFA financial figures indicate revenues exceeding US$7.5 billion (approximately R136 billion). Infantino has previously pointed to this growth during his tenure.

Journalists question governance and voting dynamics

The announcement quickly drew scrutiny from journalists and analysts, with some raising concerns about governance and electoral balance.

Football journalist Gary Al-Smith wrote on X,

“CAF become second continental body to endorse Gianni Infantino to seek a fourth FIFA presidency term,” before adding, “CAF = biggest voting bloc.”

Meanwhile, journalist Osasu Obayiuwana reacted critically, stating,

“Democracy in football is dead. ‘Praise and worship’ is the norm.”

Sports commentator Eric Njiru also highlighted the broader electoral arithmetic, noting,

“Infantino math: Africa- 54 votes, South America- 10 votes, Concacaf- 35, Asia, Oceania- 56

"Total: 155. Two-thirds ✅Third term ✅,” suggesting that continental alliances could decisively influence the outcome.

Another observer, @Remedy720237, questioned the implications of such alignment, writing,

“The broader question is how these alignments influence decision-making balance across global football governance in the next cycle.”

CAF president Patrice Motsepe revealed that all 54 CAF nations have backed Gianni Infantino for 2027–2031 FIFA Presidency. Image: CAF_Media

Source: Twitter

Mixed reactions from fans as debate intensifies

Reactions from football fans on social media reflected deep divisions, with several posts expressing dissatisfaction or scepticism.

User @AlkebulanF71559 wrote,

“Unanimously agreed to support Gianni Infantino? It doesn't seem to be democratic.”

Another user, @BabsowDD11, posted in French,

“La mafia continue…” (The mafia continues), signalling frustration with perceived governance issues.

User @Livelearn15 also criticised the development, writing,

“THE WORLD MUST RID ITSELF OF THIS SHAMEFUL TRIO,” referencing broader concerns about football leadership.

However, some responses were supportive. User @Badrbadrobadr commented,

“Dr Patrice Motsepe continue rising African football… looking forward to more development for Moroccan and African football.”

The range of reactions shows that people have conflicting feelings about Infantino getting another term at the helm of FIFA.

FIFA allocates more money for the 2026 World Cup

Briefly News recently reported that FIFA had allocated more money to all 48 countries participating in the World Cup in North America.

The world football governing body added an additional US$2 million a few weeks before the tournament starts in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

FIFA also introduced new rules that will allow referees to issue red cards to any player who walks off the pitch in protest of their decisions.

Source: Briefly News