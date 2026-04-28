Marumo Gallants face growing uncertainty after a short-lived coaching appointment raises fresh questions about stability

Reports point to internal tensions and unexplained absences as the club battles to stay clear of relegation danger

Pressure mounts on management to resolve the situation quickly as results continue to fall short

Jamil Benouahi is reported to be on his way out at Marumo Gallants. Image: Marumo Gallants FC

Source: Facebook

Marumo Gallants are set to part ways with Moroccan coach Jamil Benouahi after just one match in charge, with reports indicating growing tensions and uncertainty around his position at the club.

According to SABC Sport on 28 April 2026, discussions between the club and Benouahi’s representatives are ongoing, with a separation now appearing likely. The situation unfolds as Gallants remain under pressure in the Betway Premiership relegation battle.

Marumo Gallants coaching crisis deepens amid poor results

Benouahi was appointed on 31 March 2026 following the departure of Alexandre Lafitte, who had been dismissed over alleged insubordination. The club had expressed confidence at the time, stating he brought “a wealth of experience” and a strong football philosophy.

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However, his tenure began poorly. His only match in charge ended in a 3-0 defeat to Magesi FC on 7 April 2026 in Seshego.

SABC Sport states that the result “triggered concern within the club as it dragged them further into the relegation dogfight.”

SABC posted,

Marumo Gallants coach absence raises questions about future

Despite being listed on official team sheets in subsequent matches, Benouahi has not been present on the bench. He missed the fixture against Orbit College, watched the Free State derby against Siwelele FC from the stands, and did not travel for the clash against Sekhukhune United.

FARPost reports that the club cited ill health as the reason for his absence, although no further details were provided.

In his absence, assistant coach Matome Mathiane has taken charge. Under his guidance, Gallants recorded three consecutive draws, including a 1-1 result against Sekhukhune United on 25 April 2026.

Speaking after that match, Mathiane declined to comment on the situation.

“I think I will leave that to our team’s management. They are the ones who will answer it,” he said.

“I’m not sure how soon he will be back; that’s why I say I will leave it to our management.”

Marumo Gallants Jamil Benouahi reported to be on hiw way out of the club. Image: Marumo Gallants FC

Source: Facebook

Marumo Gallants management silence fuels exit speculation

According to SABC Sport, Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello referred all enquiries to club spokesperson Sello Nduna, but no official statement had been issued at the time of publication.

Indications are that both parties are now engaged in discussions with their respective representatives, with a separation appearing imminent.

Gallants currently sit 14th on the Betway Premiership table with 21 points from 25 matches, just one point above the relegation zone, increasing the urgency around the coaching situation.

Soweto derby raises tensions as Pirates coach accuses Chiefs of targeting legs

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou accused Kaizer Chiefs of coming to kick their players during the Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The match ended 1-1, but the Buccaneers coach was less than impressed with the physicality of the game, claiming that at times it resembled karate rather than a football match.

Source: Briefly News