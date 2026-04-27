The Soweto Derby descended into a bruising contest that left players injured and tempers flaring

Pre-match chaos and on-field physicality raised fresh concerns about player safety and match control

Coaches from both sides expressed frustration as the spectacle drew global attention for the wrong reasons

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Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou accuses Kaizer Chiefs of brutal tactics. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has described the weekend Soweto Derby as resembling “karate and not football” after a heated and physical encounter against Kaizer Chiefs on 26 April 2026 at FNB Stadium.

The Soweto derby ended in a 1-1 draw, but the result was overshadowed by rough challenges, an injury to winger Tshepang Moremi, and pre-match incidents that delayed kick-off. Speaking after the game, Ouaddou did not hold back in his assessment of what unfolded on the pitch.

“I think that, in terms of duels, we lost that battle of fighting in the middle,” Ouaddou said. “There are some games like that, unfortunately, and I think sometimes it was even a little bit on the red line.”

Physical Soweto derby raises safety concerns

Ouaddou suggested that the intensity crossed into dangerous territory, claiming some players were deliberately targeted.

“When I saw our three ball players – Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi – were targeted, not to take the ball by the rules but to break their legs, this is something that I cannot accept in football,” he said.

The Buccaneers coach added:

“I don’t know if I can say I have seen a football game or karate today. I don’t want to disrespect other sport, but today was not a football game.”

Moremi was stretchered off during the match, highlighting the physical toll of the encounter. Ouaddou stressed the need to protect players, saying supporters deserved to watch quality football rather than a battle of endurance.

Pre-match chaos embarrasses South African football

The drama began even before kick-off. Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef confirmed there was a scuffle involving officials and security personnel, which required police intervention.

“I think what happened before the game is something we can’t accept,”

Ben Youssef said. “We are sending a bad picture about our football.”

The match was also delayed by 45 minutes due to traffic congestion around the stadium, compounding frustrations.

“I think this kind of thing is a shame and we can’t accept this kind of situation,” he added. “If you want to win the league, win it with football.”

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates players in action during Soweto derby. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Mixed reactions from fans on the physicality of the Soweto derby

The heated nature of the derby quickly spilled onto X, where supporters from both sides and neutrals weighed in on Ouaddou’s remarks.

In the clip above, the Orlando Pirates coach is heard saying the game resembled “karate” rather than football, a comment that quickly went viral and drew strong reactions from fans.

Some backed the Orlando Pirates coach, arguing the physicality went too far. X user @themasizas2 wrote:

“Ndlovu should have received a red card today, if officials were doing their job.”

Another, @Buja3D, added:

“That was red card only plan, to kick Pirates players.”

Others echoed concerns about player safety, suggesting the match crossed the line from competitive to reckless.

However, many Kaizer Chiefs supporters dismissed the claims, insisting the intensity is part of what defines the Soweto Derby.

@Mkomazi_sara responded:

“Football is not just about speed. He simply can’t plan for intense physical games.”

Another user, @Kwazikonke6, wrote:

“Akavume u Wadu ukuthi Kaizer Chiefs was better” (He must accept that Kaizer Chiefs were better), arguing the complaints were an excuse after a tough match.

Some fans leaned into humour, mocking the “karate” comparison. @Mandi_WaLeKhosi joked:

“This is the karate that Coach Wadu was talking about,” while others pointed out incidents involving Pirates players themselves.

There were also voices defending the physical edge of the fixture. @parker commented:

“That is the Derby for you… no peace, just war on that pitch,” highlighting the long-standing reputation of the clash as one of the most intense in South African football.

Despite the controversy, both teams walked away with a point, leaving Pirates’ title ambitions slightly dented as the Betway Premiership season continues.

Goalkeeper sees red and punches opponent in heated match

Briefly News previously reported that a goalkeeper from Real Zaragoza in Spain lost his head after he was given a red card, and went on to punch an opponent from the rival team.

This action sparked a brawl between players from the two teams, resulting in two further red cards.

Source: Briefly News