The veteran Argentine goalkeeper snapped following a second yellow card, landing a punch on the Huesca captain

A mass brawl and chaos erupted on the pitch, leading to two additional red cards for players on both sides

Both clubs have responded swiftly, and an emotional apology followed, with the keeper admitting he "disconnected in that moment"

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Real Zaragoza captured punching an opponent moments after getting a red card. Image: @FootyHumour

Source: Twitter

Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada lost control in the dying seconds of a heated La Liga 2 match against Huesca on April 26, 2026. The 35-year-old had just received a second yellow card on the touchline. Instead of walking off, he rushed towards Huesca captain Jorge Pulido and punched him.

The blow sparked a mass altercation involving players from both teams. Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenez received a straight red card after appearing to strike Andrada. Zaragoza left-back Dani Tasende was also sent off.

According to SD Huesca, the events

"are not in keeping with the values of sport or the principles upheld by our club." The club added that such behaviour "has no place in football."

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You can watch the incident below, posted by @FootyHumour. The footage shows Andrada receiving his red card before charging at Pulido and punching him in the face.

Shortly afterwards, a group of players swarm around him, struggling to restrain the goalkeeper.

Club condemns unruly behaviour on the pitch

Real Zaragoza acted swiftly to distance itself from its own player. In an official statement released after the 1-0 away defeat, the club condemned the "scenes unbecoming of this sport."

Real Zaragoza confirmed it would investigate the incident and take "appropriate disciplinary measures."

Andrada, on loan from Mexican club Monterrey, has been Zaragoza's first-choice goalkeeper this season. He has featured 28 times in all competitions.

The Argentine has also earned four caps for his national team, all in friendly matches in 2019.

Goalkeeper issues emotional apology to rival

The veteran keeper did not wait long to express regret. Andrada issued a public apology via Zaragoza's social media channels shortly after the match.

"I really regret what happened," the Real Zaragoza goalie said. "It's not a good image for the club, for the people or for a professional like me.

He added,

"Throughout my career, I've only been sent off once before when I handled the ball outside the area and you can see from my career path that it was an extreme situation where I crossed the line."

He also continued:

"I also said sorry to Jorge Pulido because we're colleagues and it was an action from me where I disconnected in that moment."

Huesca issued its own statement confirming it accepts Andrada's apology.

Real Zaragoza keeper Esteban Andrada being restrained after punching an opponent following a red card. Image Movistar via @FootyHumour

Source: Twitter

Social media reacts to the goalkeeper’s outburst

The incident quickly went viral, with fans sharing mixed reactions on X.

One user, @Lilsmylefrmdae, joked:

“Goalkeepers are allowed to use their hands, right.”

Another, @TheBoss3o5, questioned the consequences, asking:

“What’s his sanction for this?”

Some viewers made light of the situation. @ElManuel__ wrote:

“Can’t blame him, he just had to make the red card worth the offence.”

While @bensolmaxi added:

“Bro is a big fan of WWE frfr.”

Others criticised the behaviour. @youngblesstmoni said:

“You don’t prove toughness by throwing punches, you prove it by staying focused under pressure.”

Another user, @insideVictory, warned:

“The clown just ruined his career with one move.”

Lengthy ban likely for Argentine goalkeeper

The fallout from the incident is only beginning. Andrada now faces a potentially lengthy ban from the Spanish Football Federation.

Under league rules, violent conduct of this nature can result in a ban of up to 12 matches. With Zaragoza fighting relegation from La Liga 2, losing their first-choice keeper could prove decisive in the final weeks of the season.

The 1-0 defeat left both clubs in the relegation zone with only five matches remaining. Andrada has stated he is ready to face whatever consequences come his way.

Whether that includes an early end to his loan spell at Zaragoza remains to be seen.

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Blatter also accused FIFA of allowing political interference to overshadow football ahead of the upcoming World Cup tournament being staged in North America.

Source: Briefly News