A Proteas fast bowler’s IPL outing ended in a frightening on-field incident that left players and fans shaken

Emergency services were called onto the pitch as medical teams responded swiftly to a serious scare

The incident sparked an outpouring of support across the cricket world as updates on his condition emerged

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi suffered a serious head injury during an Indian Premier League match on Saturday, 25 April 2026, and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

Lungi Ngidi warms up prior to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 Semi-Final match between South Africa and New Zealand at Eden Gardens on March 04, 2026. Image: Matthew Lewis

Source: Getty Images

Ngidi was rushed off the field after hitting his head while attempting a catch in a game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. The Delhi bowler was backpedalling but misjudged the catch, falling backwards and striking his head on the turf.

The match was stopped for 15 minutes as an ambulance was called to take the 30-year-old off the ground. Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera came on as a concussion substitute before play resumed.

IPL injury update on Lungi Ngidi

The South African was strapped onto a stretcher as an ambulance entered the field to take him to a city hospital. Play was halted for 15 minutes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance after complaining of a headache and neck pain," IPL organisers said in a statement.

"Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital."

Lungi Ngidi reacts during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 Semi-Final match between South Africa and New Zealand at Eden Gardens on March 04, 2026. Image: Pankaj Nangia

Source: Getty Images

Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor to ensure the ambulance could reach BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital quickly despite peak traffic. Medical staff attended to him on the field before he was stretchered into the ambulance. Police officials confirmed that the ambulance reached the hospital in 11 minutes after traffic personnel cleared the route from the stadium.

Watch the video below:

Cricket community reacts to Ngidi injury

Cricket fans took to social media to wish Ngidi a speedy recovery following the frightening incident.

@DecodebyVijay:

"Get well soon, Lungi Ngidi! Scary fall, hope it is nothing serious and he is back on the field quickly."

@theglobaltims:

"Really sad news, wishing speedy recovery and good health."

@QuaziBaseer:

"Hope he is fine."

@aryan120907:

"Stay strong Ngidi."

@jj_Azmi193:

"Hope he is alright, get well soon!"

@Moonpetal_2:

"Speedy recovery, champ. The game can wait."

@Ashfaqmohmand12:

"So sad to see."

As seen in the post below:

This incident follows another concerning moment in March in New Zealand, when a Zimbabwean cricketer was struck on the head by a ball during a One Day International and required hospital treatment.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old boy died during a cricket training session in Melbourne after being struck by a ball. The incident occurred on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, at cricket nets in Ferntree Gully and sent shockwaves through the cricket community. The teenager was wearing a helmet at the time.

Watch the clip below:

Former Proteas all-rounder sued for millions

Briefly News previously reported that a former South African cricket star is facing legal action after being sued for R3.3 million by the liquidators of companies allegedly operating a Ponzi scheme in South Africa.

The cricket legend invested R350,000 in IPG Main Sales, one of two companies run by Pretoria businessman Nico le Roux. Court papers state that he received 10 payments totalling R3.6 million.

Source: Briefly News