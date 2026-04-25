A Durban North rugby tots video of a young boy outrunning the entire opposition and touching down went viral

The little boy did not just score, he made eye contact with the crowd before crossing the tryline

South Africans shared their love, saying the toddler has the aura of a future Springbok

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Toddlers playing rugby. Images: @rugbytots.durbannorth

Source: Instagram

A young rugby tots player from Durban North has the internet convinced that South Africa's next big rugby star has already been found. Instagram page @rugbytots.durbannorth shared the video on 15 April 2026, showing a match between the Rugby Tots and the Crusaders. The clip shows a tiny boy getting hold of the ball and doing something that had every parent on the sideline losing their minds.

Rather than just putting his head down and running, the little boy looked up, made eye contact with the crowd, and kept going. He left every other child on the field running and trying to catch up to him as he still made his way to the tryline and touched down with the confidence of someone who has done it a thousand times before. The cheering from the parents left viewers feeling his aura through their screens.

What is Rugby Tots in Durban North?

Rugby Tots is a structured rugby play programme for children aged 2 to 7, based in Durban North. The programme is designed to introduce young children to the basics of rugby in a fun and encouraging environment. Children learn how to run, kick, pass and play in teams, all while developing confidence, coordination and a love for the sport.

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Watch the Instagram clip here.

Mzansi praises the Durban North toddler's rugby skills

South Africans could not get enough of the little boy's performance on the Instagram page @rugbytots.durbannorth:

@meisievanpletsen said:

"❤️🙌🔥 Oh my goodness, the cuteness of this is too much!!!!"

@chris_sibindi wrote:

"The future is in good hands. 🙌🔥"

@uncletev__ joked:

"Mum, are you watching? 😂"

@mohaushikwane asked:

"Now, where do we slot this guy? 3, 7, 8, or 12? 😂❤️🙌"

@gamulita said:

"Barefoot. I love my Africa."

@etiennenobel wrote:

"We are a rugby nation!!!❤️❤️❤️"

@nkjjb348 added:

"Whoops, wrong way, but that was to put the other team off. Rassie, this is your next trick, and you saw it here first."

@felicia.maud said:

"It's giving me Siya vibes. 😍😍😍"

@schultzy_priv_ added:

"He is going to be a beast in the future."

@de_ramesses2 wrote:

"He is aura farming. 🔥🔥👏"

@donna_matthyse said:

"Legend. 😂"

@terresha.m wrote:

"This is so cute! 🥹"

@raw_boxing_fitness added:

"Too cute. Proud parents right there."

@goodjodii said:

"That's the big league there. 👏👏👏🔥"

@penuelist wrote:

"Aura. 🔥🔥"

Toddlers running while playing rugby. Images:@rugbytots.durbannorth

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News