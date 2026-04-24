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Schoolboy's Zep Dance Challenge Turns Him into TikTok Viral Sensation
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Schoolboy's Zep Dance Challenge Turns Him into TikTok Viral Sensation

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A little boy became a viral sensation because of his adorable dance moves
  • The kid showed people that he learned how to do a dance that is popular on the short-form video platform
  • Many people were thoroughly entertained by the little boy who showed people that he has some star power

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In a video on TikTok, a boy became a viral hit all over TikTok. The adorable boy was wearing his school uniform and caught everyone's attention at school.

Kid dances for students in TikTok video
A little boy danced up a storm for other students. Image: @yondeladlevu0
Source: TikTok

The video posted on 22 April 2026 amassed a lot of attention from people. South Africans felt that the video was adorable as they got to see the cute boy dance up a storm.

In a post on TikTok by @yondeladlevu0, a little boy was ready to dance up a storm for the entire school. He was in a big circle and was doing the Zep dance challenge, which went viral on TikTok. The kid earned large cheers from everyone as he completed the dance routine while wearing his school uniform. Watch the video of the kid below:

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South Africa moved by dancing boy

Many viewers thought that the little kid was having a blast being the centre of attention. Online users were raving about the moves that he showed off and cracked jokes about his execution of the Zep dance challenge. Read people's comments below:

People amused by elementary pupil
People were amused by the elementary school pupil. Image: RDNE / Pexels
Source: UGC

Scents by Pure Prestige💅 said:

"😂It already knows at this age... He's already the life of the party🪩🥰😁"

Loyalty08/28 wrote:

"For the fact that he turned back ngoba space asisekho 😅🥰♥️👌"

Beautay Ramsie joked:

"I heard he arrived home trying to zep 😳😭😩😂 he’s adorable 😩😂"

oleratotelly said:

"So confident at his age🥰🥰. I am 43 years old, but I am not this confident."

Lisakhanya Dondolo wrote:

"Yeses does last dance moves were fire 😭"

Nokuthula Khalil remarked:

"Is no one going to talk about that smart turn he did without even looking back to see if he's close to the other kids. He's so smooth with it🤞🏽😂🥰"

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Nessa_Twin was stunned:

"Imagine being popular at this age at school 🤭🥹🙂 now everyone knows him."

kobeladikgale_ joked about the tiny dancing tot:

"Mo feng Polo GTI le apartment ko Midrand 😂 so adorable 🥰"

Sive M 🇿🇦 said:

"😂😂The entire school depends on him for entertainment. He’s so cute 🥰"

13thesinger shared:

"20 years later, he will be the most nonchalant person 😭😭."

Tebatšo was amused by the tiny boy:

"I’m afraid he won’t grow any taller 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about dancing

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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