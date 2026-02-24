A South African dance group represented the country in a dance competition overseas

The group of Kwaito dancers had to make a plan after getting a completely different beat

In addition, the dance group was also up against a German hip-hop dance that was better suited to the music

A video shared on 21 February 2026 showed a South African dance group, Real-Action, representing the country in Europe. The group of men were clearly kwaito dancers, and they were in the SDK Europe World Team Battle competition.

Kwaito dancers represented South Africa in Europe and danced to different music. Image: Majority World

Source: Getty Images

The video was a throwback, which showed the Kwaito dancers who were confronted with a different genre of music that they had to dance to in 2013. They were also facing a dance group representing a European country, The Fusion Art Crew.

In a TikTok video by @slindilesithela, kwaito dancers were on stage at an international dance competition. They were tasked with making sense of the dance music that the German group of dancers seemed comfortable with. They executed footwork on beat, and still stayed true to the Kwaito style of dancing. Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds kwaito dancers overseas

Many thought the video of the man dancing was amazing. People were impressed that they were still able to dance so well even without familiar music. Read online users' comments about the dancer below:

South Africans were floored by music for Kwaito dancers. Image: AS Photography

Source: UGC

Itumeleng commented:

"These are not the correct songs for our boys, but they still cooked😭❤🇿🇦🔥"

Lesego said:

"Those complaining about music, it's an international competition, they aren't going to play kwaito all the time, 2. The fact that they made it to this point is proof that dance is dance regardless of the music. If you are an actual dancer, you'll be able to rep your style no matter the sound."

ylw..... wrote:

"Do you see how baggy those brown pants are? But you can still see the knees bending. Dont play with pantsulas. leg and joint work is on 1000🔥"

@Ndaloh20thegezaone commented:

"They don't know that we live in a movie here in S.A, we can adjust to anything 😂😂🔥sikthelinduku ngisho ngakin."

Kagiso Greg Magano wondered about the other team:

"How did the other team even qualify to be in this competition? Big upz to Mapantsula a kasi😎 well done gents."

alison was in awe of the men:

"They did so well, haiii 😂😂yoh the music was not the obstacle."

LuxBillie was in awe:

"Can't believe the mapantsulas had to dance to this sound but still beat them."

iRealize🇿🇦 added:

"They didn't do our boys justice dancing to that sound."

Other Briefly News stories about dancing

Source: Briefly News