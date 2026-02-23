Stellenbosch Student Slays Amapiano Zep Dance Challenge in TikTok Video
- A Stellenbosch student joined the hype over an Amapiano dance trend
- The young man became a viral sensation as people did not expect him to hop onto the dance challenge
- Online users shared their thoughts on the moves that the young man showed off
A video of an unexpected amapiano moment at Stellenbosch University went viral. One of the students was dancing up a storm after getting a chance to do a TikTok dance challenge with an audience.
South Africans were in stitches as they watched the man perform his best attempt and one of the latest Amapiano challenges in a clip posted on 18 February 2026. Online users could not stop raving about the good vibes that the young man brought to Stellenbosch University.
In a post on TikTok by @ruvalily, a student at Stellenbosch University took part in the ZEP dance challenge. The young man was standing in front of a crowd with the viral amapiano song playing, and he did his best to do the viral dance move. Watch the video of the Stellies student dancing below:
South Africa rates Stellenbosch University student's Zep
People were full of jokes after seeing the young man's attempt at Zepping. The Zep dance challenge emerged among South African TikTokkers in late 2025 and reached viral heights in 2026. The dance is characterised by a side quick step on beat to hit Amapiano song ZEP by 031 Choppa, DJ Smallz, and Zinedine x Sguche. The song has a catchy chorus which took social media by storm. The Zep challenge has become very popular among high school students. Over time, others jopped onto the challenge. the Online users reviewed whether he is nailed the moves. Read people's comments rating the man's Zep dance routine below:
Mystery 🙂 was impressed by the man's moves:
"Neeeeeee wat! My bro over here just saved me. You mean you can do this and look cool? Sign me up!"
mazvita.banga enjoyed the man's dancing:
"No cause, what is Stellies even about🤣🤣I love this place."
Martin felt like the video showed the spirit of Stellenbosch:
"I love Stellies ❤️❤️❤️doing my doctorate right now ."
Lina thoought the man dancing to amapiano looked great:
"My shyla 😭😂❤️. Please his too cute for this 😂"
husta78 was delighted to see the Zep dance challenge spreading:
"The country must be moving in the right direction. 😂"
Msmandy_tourer thought the Stellies student looked like was having a blast:
"We didn’t have this in my time at stellies 😭"
hahaha_atyou joked about the man's moves:
"That’s a Zip not Zep 😹"
