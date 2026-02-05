Hoërskool Zwartkop teachers and learners went viral with a ZEP dance clip, showing creativity and humour in different areas of the school

Each teacher and learner brought their own style to the trending ZEP dance, creating a TikTok clip that’s funny and endlessly watchable

The video highlighted the viral ZEP dance trend spreading across South African schools, showing how simple clips can spark nationwide laughter

Teachers at Hoërskool Zwartkop in Centurion, Gauteng, proved that the classroom isn’t the only place they shine.

Hoërskool Zwartkop took on the trending Zep dance challange, leaving Mzansi hilariously impressed. Image: @hszwartkop

Source: TikTok

In a viral TikTok video shared on 23 January 2026, staff members took on the ZEP dance challenge with a series of individually filmed clips, leaving Mzansi laughing at their fearless and unexpected moves.

The video, posted under the TikTok handle @hszwartkop, showed teachers performing the high-energy dance in different areas of the school, from classrooms to corridors, each putting their own spin on the trending routine. Learners also appear in a separate clip, joining the challenge in their own spaces, creating a seamless montage that highlights creativity and humour.

The ZEP dance, a fast-paced and highly expressive routine, has taken social media by storm this year. Originating from viral TikTok trends earlier in 2026, the challenge encourages individuals and groups to put their personality into each move, leading to countless renditions from schools, workplaces, and ordinary South Africans across the country.

The clip keeps on giving

In the TikTok video shared by Hoërskool Zwartkop, viewers see a clever combination of clips showing different teachers taking turns to perform the ZEP dance in separate areas of the school. Each cut spotlights the teacher’s unique style, whether it’s exaggerated footwork, dramatic arm gestures, or playful expressions.

The learners’ clips follow the same format, highlighting the rhythm and energy of the challenge, without crowd scenes or cheering. The editing stitched all the separate shots into one smooth, entertaining video that kept viewers hooked from start to finish.

Hoërskool Zwartkop is a prominent Afrikaans-medium school known locally as "Zwarries." Image: Hoërskool Zwartkop

Source: UGC

Mzansi weighs in on the viral moment

Social media users quickly took to the comments to share their amusement, with many praising the teachers’ sense of humour.

@user9053185686363 commented:

“Dancing has never been this easy. I should join before it starts to get hard.”

@Inge B said:

“Let’s go Zwarries.🤣😭”

@Lolly_✨ noted:

“This is the nearest Zeb I've ever seen.🤣”

@Online Maths by MissPythagoras said:

“Dit lyk lekker daar by julle skool! 😎 Translation: It looks nice there at your school! 😎”

@🍣🍣Owen🍣🍣 commented:

“”Ek het nie geweet my englse juffrou het moves nie. Translation: I didn't know my English teacher had moves.”

See the TikTok video below:

