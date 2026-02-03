A group of South African pupils impressed online audiences with a coordinated and energetic dance routine in a TikTok video

The learners added their own creativity and flair, enhancing a popular school dance challenge

Social media users praised the pupils’ timing, confidence, and rhythm, sparking widespread admiration

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A group of South African pupils set social media alight after showcasing their impressive moves in the popular Zep dance challenge.

A group of learners took part in the Zep dance challenge on TikTok. Image: @k.ushley

Source: TikTok

The viral clip, shared online on 23 January 2026, highlighted a young learner leading the routine, with two boys following her seamlessly, as they brought their own flair to the trending dance.

In the video posted by TikTok user @k.ushley, the girl stood confidently in the centre, guiding the dance routine with precision and energy. The two boys followed her lead, executing slick dance moves that perfectly matched the rhythm and beat of the music. Viewers were quick to praise the trio for their timing, coordination, and the smooth execution of the steps, which added a unique twist to the challenge.

What made the performance stand out was the learners’ ability to blend their personalities into the dance. Each move reflected creativity, confidence, and a natural sense of rhythm, capturing the attention of South Africans online.

Many were impressed by how the pupils managed to stay in sync while adding their own playful elements, elevating a simple school dance challenge into a captivating performance.

Social media users flocked to the comments section, expressing admiration for the pupils’ energy and skill. The clip of the social media user @k.ushley quickly amassed thousands of likes and shares, further cementing the popularity of the Zep dance among South African youth.

This performance highlights not only the creativity and talent of the country’s young learners but also the growing influence of social media as a platform for showcasing school-based talents. With their seamless moves and engaging routine, these pupils proved that age is no barrier to going viral.

A schoolgirl danced with her classmate in a TikTok video. Image: @k.ushley

Source: TikTok

SA is impressed by the learners’ Zep dance video

The online community took to the comments section to rave over the pupils’ dance moves on the Zep challenge, saying:

S•C•3•L•O said:

"Give her her flowers 💐!!"

Thembouks_MW shared:

"If school subjects were choreographed around dance beats, Africans would get distinctions all the time. We need to craft and perfect this. It is critical. It is, in fact, a business model. No nation shall compete with Africa."

Kgosi wrote:

"The kid in front is smooth with it."

Souza & Tago simply said:

" It's a 10/ 10."

Vee Mlindeni commented:

"Woza wena gurl…she nailed it as always."

Watch the video below:

More on the Zep dance challenge by Briefly News

A group of South African school learners has social media buzzing after a hilarious video of them attempting the viral Zep dance Challenge surfaced online.

A South African teacher has left social media buzzing after proving she still "got it" in a lively dance routine with her learners.

A late-night stop at an Engen petrol station in Hillside turned into a viral moment of laughter and entertainment when an Afrikaner gentleman joined petrol attendants in an impromptu dance session.

Source: Briefly News